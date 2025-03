The Work Ministry has stepped in to ensure the safety of motorists along the Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara route in Johor after an unfortunate accident last Friday claimed the lives of two siblings.

Following this tragic event, the Ministry has directed the responsible concessionaire to immediately address the pothole situation, emphasizing the urgency of maintaining safe road conditions.

Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the concessionaire was instructed to carry out temporary patching within three hours on the day of the incident and to conduct permanent repairs within 24 hours.

Last week, It was reported that two siblings, aged 17 and 16, were killed on their way to school when their motorcycle hit a pothole at Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara.

Expressing his sadness to the victim’s family, he also added that pointing fingers at any party was not the solution as stern actions should be taken.

“Therefore, I have ordered immediate action to be taken and have instructed all those involved to provide me with a complete and detailed report. I have also issued stern warnings many times before,” he said as quoted from theSun.