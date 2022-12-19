KL + 7 states at risk of flash floods within next 24 hours

Brace yourselves for another downpour, and soon, according to a notice issued by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID). Expected effected areas include parts of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Johor, Melaka, Penang, and Kedah.

Yesterday (Dec 18) at 4pm , the DID’s national flood forecasting and warning centre said several areas in these 8 states were at risk of flash floods in the next 24 hours following the event of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Curiously, at 10pm last night, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a noticed warning of dangerous levels of continuous rain from today until December 21st expected to impact the east-facing coastal states of Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, and Johor.

The MET department, despite highlighting bad weather for parts of northern Perak, Kedah, Perlis, and Penang, did not mention any such adverse conditions expected for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, or Melaka and Negri Sembilan.

Back to the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s notice, the specific areas expected to be at risk for flash floods include:

Selangor - Bandar Kundang, Ulu Bernam, Klang, Kuala Langat, Pekan Bestari, Pekan Serdang, Batu Tiga, Bandar Shah Alam, Sepang, and Dengkil.

Perak - Bagan Datuk, Batang Padang, Hilir Perak, Kampar, Kerian, Larut, Matang, and Selama.

Johor - Pontian, Sedili Besar, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Tangkak, and Muar.

Penang - Seberang Prai Selatan, Seberang Prai Tengah, Bukit Mertajam.

Melaka - Jasin, Melaka Tengah.

Kedah - Kulim and Kuala Muda.

Negri Sembilan - Port Dickson.

As always, stay safe out there, and if you're driving be sure to park your car in the highest location possible above ground. If you are located at or are passing through these expected at risk areas, it might be a good idea to steer clear unless truly necessary.

We also can't stress the importance of special perils insurance enough, especially this very wet and rainy season.