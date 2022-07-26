KL Northern Dispersal Expressway Planned For 2024

A new highway called the KL Northern Dispersal Expressway (KL Node) is currently being planned to connect the northern and eastern corridors of the Klang Valley.

Proposed to begin in 2024, the so-called final link in the plans for the KL Outer Ring Road system will theoretically help ease some congestion on the Middle Ring Road 2, particularly in Jalan Kuching as it connects the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR) and East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE).

Connection between LATAR & EKVE

The KL Node highway will also be mostly elevated throughout its 24km span which is said to run from Hulu Kelang, Melawati, Melati, Gombak, Selayang Heights, to Kanching Eco Forest Park. Quite a nice-looking plan since the entry and exit points for the LATAR and EKVE are in Rawang (Kanching Eco Forest Park) and Ukay Perdana (Hulu Kelang).

The KL Node highway project is currently being proposed and finalised by Sambungan Lebuhraya Timur Sdn Bhd (SLT). HSS Engineers Berhad has already been appointed as the project consultant for this particular project.

SLT is currently getting ready to get the final approval with ongoing discussions with some of Selangor's government agencies, which include the likes of the Ampang Jaya and Selayang municipal councils. It's a crucial process as the KL Node highway plans to pass through areas that include hills, villages, and even residential areas.