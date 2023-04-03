KL residents, business owners want parking limit introduced

Residents and business owners are calling for DBKL to implement a two-hour parking limit in the central business district to help ease parking congestion and rid of those who hog the parking bays from morning to evening.

The theory behind a two-hour parking limit is to ensure that there is an adequate turnover of vehicles in a particular area, especially in areas where parking spaces are limited.

By imposing a time limit on parking, it allows more people to have access to the parking space throughout the day, rather than having the same car parked in the same spot for an extended period of time.

For this exact reason, residents and business owners want DBKL to implement such parking rules, especially in severely congested areas like Brickfields and Bukit Bintang.

According to The Star's report, the locals of the area are seeking DBKL’s intervention to resolve the long-standing issue of no parking as they are fed up with having to look for it constantly.

Tong Soon Mansion resident, G.S Maniam said they have been waiting for the 2 hour parking limit implementation for the longest of time now, ever since people who are working in the offices are occupying the parking bays for many hours.

Devotees at the Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple in Jalan Berhala also want the same ruling for parking, as they have struggled to find parking every day,” said temple secretary Tilak Leslie Jayawardena.

While Bukit Bintang residents and business owners share the same problem, theirs are a bit more unique as not only do they have to fight with the hogging of parking bays, but they also have to deal with abandoned vehicles and food trucks.

“These cars have expired road tax. Service vehicles and food trucks are also occupying the parking bays for long hours,” said business owner John Sim, reported The Star.

DBKL had actually planned to impose a two-hour parking limit in the central business district to reduce traffic congestion since 2016,the plan however, was never implemented.