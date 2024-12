Great Wall Motor Malaysia (GWM) has previewed its Wey 80 in Malaysia. This heralds an upcoming launch that promises to strengthen its presence in the country's competitive MPV market.

The GWM Wey roars onto the scene with its cutting-edge Hi4 plug-in hybrid system. It packs a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and two electric motors for a staggering 487 PS and 762 Nm of torque.

This powerful combination propels the model from 0 to 100 km/h in a hair-raising 5.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest hybrid SUVs on the market.

The Wey’s interior is a masterclass in comfort and practicality. A shared slide rail offers 1,845 mm of legroom for passengers in the second row, while the third row's butterfly seats can split in a 4/6 configuration for maximum luggage space.

With up to 1,725 litres of storage, this MPV is ready to handle any adventure you throw at it. But wait, there's more! The on-board fridge, capable of chilling up to 14 cans, adds to the MPV unique charm.

The Wey 80 executive extended edition is where luxury meets tech. With six microphones and dedicated "Little Wei Assistants" for each seat, voice recognition is a breeze. And if that's not enough, an intercom mode simplifies cross-row communication, putting an end to any "What did you say?" moments.

If you're eager to catch a glimpse of this Toyota Alphard rival in person, don't miss the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2024. Taking place from December 5 to 11 at MITEC