Kia Sportage has arrived on Malaysian shores and will be locally assemble (CKD) at Inokom Kulim.

Packed with style and substance, this new entrant will be going head-to-head with established models like the Proton X70 (RM126,800) and Honda CR-V (RM159,530) and fresh faces like the GWM Haval H6 HEV (RM139,800)

Malaysian buyers of the Kia Sportage are set to enjoy the benefits of a strategic move by distributor DJM. Rather than launching the facelifted Sportage immediately, the company opted for the current global version, capitalising on its CKD production advantages. This savvy decision keeps prices competitive and enhances the value proposition for customers.

However, this model also offers new technologies, and safety options and also comes with two powertrain options.

First is the 2.0L Smartstream petrol engine, which, paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivers 156hp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque.

The other is a 1.6L turbo Gamma II petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This setup produces 177hp at 5,500rpm and 256Nm of torque.

Interior-wise, the cabin features a 12.3-inch digital instrumental cluster and a high-resolution infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration. Selected trim also offers ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Safety is paramount, as this model comprises perks such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane-Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA).

All variants will come with a five-year 100,000km warranty and a five-year free service maintenance. To take a look at this model, you can go to the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2024 (KLIMS) will be held at MITEC from 5 till 11 December.