When it comes to buying a car, the decision doesn’t just come down to its make, model, age, or even colour. One of the most critical aspects to consider is the vehicle's history. Accurately understanding a car’s past can be the difference between making a sound investment or breaking the bank.

Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned owner of multiple cars currently or in the past, knowing the full history of any vehicle you're about to purchase, assuming it’s not brand new, is crucial to make an informed decision.

A car's history tells the story of where it has been, what it has gone through, and how well it has been maintained. Without this information, you could unknowingly purchase a vehicle with a hidden past—major accidents, flood damage, fire damage, odometer rollbacks, unresolved recalls, or worse—that could spell a nightmare for owners when these skeletons fall out of the closet.

Consider a scenario where a buyer finds a seemingly perfect car, only to later discover that it was involved in a major accident and then shoddily repaired. Without a detailed history report, this buyer could end up spending thousands of dollars on a vehicle that could require costly repairs in the future or, even more concerning, might not be safe to drive.

Occurrences like these are not uncommon, but they can be easily avoided through reviewing a comprehensive vehicle history report before making a purchase.

Prospective buyers should reach for the car’s service book as one of the first things that could provide some insights into its prior history, or to corroborate the condition of a seemingly well-maintained one.

However, ascertaining what a car has been through over the years and noticing important red flags isn’t a skill that most people have. In many situations, it requires experience, an expert’s eye and, in some cases, specialised tools or equipment.

Many would-be buyers get the help of a friend or employ a 3rd party to provide a more thorough assessment or report on the vehicle’s condition and history. These can provide more detailed information about a car’s past, including previous ownership, accident history, title status, mileage, and even service records.

Through this, consumers can gain insight into the true condition of the car, helping them avoid potential pitfalls.

comprehensive vehicle history reports with every Certified car in their inventory that are easy to read and provide a clear overview of the vehicle's condition and history, covering over 175 inspection points over different areas of focus.

Exterior Condition: This section of the report will detail any scratches, dents, or rust on the car's exterior. Pay attention to any significant damage that could indicate past accidents.

Interior Condition: Information on signs of wear and tear inside the vehicle, including the condition of the seats, dashboard, and electronics will be highlighted on this section of the report if there are any

Road Test: This section highlights the mechanical aspects of the car’s transmission condition, braking system, steering and any potential issues that could affect the car's drivability.

Undercarriage: The section will ascertain if the car is performing as normal with no issues related to the engine, cooling system, electrics, exhaust, fluids, and suspension.

With the car's condition accurately ascertained and detailed in each inspection report

From the meticulous full inspection to detailed refurbishment process, every car

Embracing the spirit of national pride

