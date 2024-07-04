Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut breaks 0-400-0km/h record - 27.83 seconds!

What happens when you're Koenigsegg and you set the 0-400-0km/h world record in 2023?

You break it again in 2024 and this time, it's with the super-slippery monster of a car, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut.

The 0-400-0km/h record has been a battle between a few manufacturers but Koenigsegg isn't waiting for somebody else to come and snatch their title so easily.

With that in mind, they set off to break not only one world record but four with the Jesko Absolut in the categories concerning fully homologated standard production cars.

In just one run, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut took off from a standstill up to 412km/h and back down to zero and below are the new world records:

0-400-0 km/h – 27.83 seconds

0-400 km/h – 18.82 seconds

0-250-0 mph – 28.27 seconds

0-250 mph – 19.20 seconds

Running on E85, the Jesko Absolut pushes out 1,600hp and 1,500Nm of torque from its 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but power alone isn't enough to achieve this monumental feat.

Koenigsegg has gone to great lengths to ensure that the Jesko Absolut is as slippery as possible in terms of aerodynamics and as light as possible resulting in a megacar that only weighs 1,390kg.

To put things into perspective, the Jesko Absolut is lighter than a Proton S70 but with 14 times the power output.

According to Christian von Koenigsegg, they're planning to do more tire testing and development to raise the benchmark once again. The next round, it'll be with the Jesko Attack.

Only 125 units of the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut will go into production with a price tag of around 3 million USD a pop, or roughly around RM14 million. Insanity, but in the best possible way.