KTMB Union Slams Wee (Again) Over Train Maintenance

Earlier this month, the Railwaymen’s Union of Malaya (RUM) and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport went back and forth regarding the issues related to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB). Well, they're at it again!

What started with RUM's President, Abdul Razak Md Hassan, stating that the 10 sets of Electric Train Service (ETS) bought by the ministry from China were of poor quality, now continues with even more issues pertaining to the 'aftersales' agreement of 10 Class 29 electric-diesel locomotives.

Dr Wee slammed RUM over the 'wild accusations' by responding that the train sets obtained by the ministry were carefully carried out via a stringent process as well as being overseen by a special committee dedicated to the task. Round 1, done. Ready for Round 2?

Delayed KTM train maintenance?

Just last week, Dr Wee posted on his official Facebook page that workers from CRRC Dalian, the company appointed for the locomotive maintenance and repair works hailing from China, came into the country a few months back to carry out its contractual agreement.

Dr Wee also stated that they were unable to do so in 2020 and 2021 due to the border restrictions presented during the COVID-19 lockdowns and movement control orders. Quite a conundrum considering that KTMB was categorised as an essential service and they were operating during said times.

*Image credit: Wee Ka Siong Facebook page

A bad excuse?

This is yet another point that got the RUM all riled up. According to RUM president, Abdul Razak, "KTM was allowed to operate as usual during the lockdown. Any contractor carrying out KTM work was also exempted from the restrictions."

Other points in the 'heated' debate between Razak and Dr Wee include:

Failure to carry out the maintenance work according to the scheduled contract Maintenance contract extended to March 2022 and tasked to only servicing 10 Class 29 locomotives (instead of the initial 20 train sets together with Syarikat Majestic Engineering Sdn Bhd) Failure to maintain resulted in affected income for KTMB and its employees

A short list, but big points with big implications. Get your popcorn ready and let's see what the Ministry of Transport has to say about this new set of 'wild accusations'.