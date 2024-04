Automobili Lamborghini has expanded its Urus offering with the launch of the new 2024 Lamborghini Urus SE.

The Urus SE is the first plug-in hybrid version of Lamborghini's 'Super SUV' line-up which was unveiled at Auto China Beijing 2024. Turning things up a few notches, the new Urus SE features a new design, enhanced aerodynamics, and of course, a powerful hybrid powertrain.

According to Lambo's Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Ing. Rouven Mohr, "The Urus SE is positioned at the top of its class in terms of being fun to drive and for its driving dynamics. It’s a vehicle that harmoniously combines different qualities: absolute comfort and at the same time performance and fun-to-drive, ensuring an experience like no other."

Going straight to firepower, the new Urus SE still carries the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 620PS and 800Nm of torque. Combined with a powerful electric motor that itself generates 192PS and 483Nm, the total power output of the Urus SE's entire powertrain system peaks at 800PS and 950Nm of torque.

This allows the Super SUV to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds (0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S), 0-200km/h in 11.2 seconds (1.3 seconds faster than the Urus S), and a maximum velocity of 312km/h (7km/h faster than the Urus S).

An onboard 25.9kWh battery pack greatly assist in lowering its fuel consumption for everyday drives as it allows the Urus SE to travel up to 60km in EV mode as fast as 130km/h on a single charge.

Design-wise, the Urus SE has a sportier facade thanks to a new front floating design bonnet inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto. Other new elements include new headlights with matrix LEDs as well as a redesigned bumper and grille.

The rear features a new rear light signature as well as a new rear diffuser and spoiler which adds 35% extra downforce at higher speeds when put side by side with the Urus S.

As for the interior, the new Urus SE comes with some updated features such as a larger 12.3-inch centre screen with updated graphics and new designs for air vents, panels, seats and dashboard coverings.

Customers can fully customise the new Lamborghini Urus SE with over 100 bodywork options, 47 colour combos for the interiors, and other goodies within the Ad Persona program for that added layer of individual custom additions.

There are also three different rim sizes to choose from ranging between 21-23 inches paired with a lovely set of Pirelli P Zero tyres and Scorpion Winter 2 rubbers for those planning to drive during the cold season.

As for pricing, you may estimate somewhere far north of RM1 million before including all of the duties, taxes, and options.

Check out Carlist's listings for Lamborghini Urus units available here in Malaysia by CLICKING HERE.