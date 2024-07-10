Lexus’ RZ 450e now ready for Malaysian consumption, Japanese EV open for booking at RM430k

The Lexus Malaysia has announced the RZ 450e is now available for booking ahead just 5 months following the car’s first local appearance at the Toyota Beyond Zero showcase back in February.

Lexus Malaysia has also revealed the pricing for the RZ 450e, with the sole Luxury variant starting at RM429,888 (on-the-road without insurance). In terms of aesthetics, it definitely maintains some distinct Lexus styling despite the absence of the traditional spindle grille.

Those familiar with the underpinnings of the RZ will note its deeper connection to the Toyota bZ4X its sister model, the Subaru Solterra, all built on the e-TNGA platform. The available exterior colours for the RZ 450e in Malaysia include Aether Metallic, Sonic Copper, Sonic Chrome, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, and Sonic Iridium.

Under the bonnet, so to speak, the Malaysian-spec RZ 450e market is equipped with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed WLTP-rated range of 440 km. The RZ 450e boasts a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain, consisting of a 204 PS/266 Nm front motor and a 109 PS/169 Nm rear motor, delivering a combined output of 313 PS.

This configuration enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 160 km/h. DC fast charging is supported at up to 150 kW via a CCS2 connection, allowing a 0-80% recharge in just 30 minutes while AC charging up to 11 kW is possible through a Type 2 connection, fully recharging the vehicle in approximately 6.5 hours.

Inside, the RZ 450e features a central console with Tsuyasumi design details that overlay delicate layers to create a shiny charcoal effect. The seat upholstery is crafted from the synthetic Ultrasuede material as showcased in the preview unit displayed earlier this year, and in typical Lexus fashion, audio duties are handled by a 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system.

Additionally, the parallel view monitor (PVM) camera suite and 12 parking sensors enhance visibility and manoeuvrability despite this not being the largest of BEVs. The preview unit also included an eight-inch multi-info driver’s display and a 14.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

On the safety front, the the RZ 450e includes the third-generation Lexus Safety System (LSS+). Drawing from the Thailand-spec model, the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite features all-speed adaptive cruise control, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (assisted parking), a panoramic view monitor, Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist with blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert.

In Malaysia, the RZ 450e comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, alongside an eight-year, unlimited mileage warranty for the drive battery, with an optional two-year extension.