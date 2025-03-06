Lifetime Engine & Transmission Warranty for first-hand GWM TANK 300 owners in Malaysia, 500 units delivered

The GWM Tank 300 is now the top-selling off-road SUV in China and is trying to replicate its success here in Malaysia with the delivery of the 500th unit in Malaysia.

To celebrate this incredible feat, GWM Malaysia is offering a lifetime engine and transmission warranty for all first hand GWM Tank 300 owners. A gesture of gratitude to their customers and confidence in their cars.

Managing Director of GMW Malaysia, Cui Anqi says that “We are incredibly proud to see that the GWM TANK 300 making such an impact in Malaysia, mirroring its success in China,”.

He teased upcoming TANK models by adding that “This achievement highlights the trust and enthusiasm Malaysians have for our brand. We look forward to building on this momentum with our upcoming TANK lineup.”

The GWM Tank 500 (bigger brother to the TANK 300) was seen in KLIMS 2024 last December (alongside the WEY 80 MPV) specced with a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder PHEV producing a total of 408 hp and 750 Nm with a 9-speed AT and part-time all wheel drive. As the TANK 500 is built to compete with the Land Cruiser, expect that it will be priced far higher than the TANK 300

Along with the lifetime warranty for the engine and transmission, GWM Malaysia is also offering the following limited time promo when you purchase a Tank 300:

Test Drive and Win: Take the GWM TANK 300 for a test drive and stand a chance to win a travel voucher worth RM888.

Buy and Win: Purchase a GWM TANK 300 and stand a chance to win a tavel voucher worth RM8,888.

Complimentary Service Package: Receive 5-years worth of free service.

GWM Iron Cavalry Modification Kit Giveaway: Purchase a GWM TANK 300 between 1 March and 31 May 2025 and stand a chance to win an exclusive GWM Iron Cavalry Modification Kit.

Quick recap on the GWM TANK 300:

- 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol - 220 hp

- 380 Nm

- 8-speed automatic

- dual-speed, electronically-controlled part-time 4WD system

- RM250,000