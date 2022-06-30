Limited Edition BMW 2 Series With M Performance Parts - From RM227,800

There are only 50 units of the limited edition BMW 2 Series with M Performance Parts available in the Malaysian market, yours from RM227,800.

Those who are looking for something unique can quickly opt for one at any of the Auto Bavaria dealers with three packages to amp up your driving experience for the 218i Gran Coupé. These three packages are 'Aesthetics', 'Signature Sound', and 'Best of Both Worlds'.

Aesthetics, Signature Sound, or both?

If you want more style, the 'Aesthetics' package offers a more edgy and sporty look for your BMW 218i Gran Coupé (the package also comes with an RM3,000 petrol voucher). The 'Signature Sound' includes the Harman Kardon Built-in Sound System and a complimentary Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speaker.

BMW 218i Gran Coupe - M Performance Parts pack

Then there's the 'Best of Both Worlds' package, which combines both the 'Aesthetics' and 'Signature Sound' into one premium package for the BMW 2 Series. The M Performance Parts pack also includes the MPA Shadowline front grille, carbon fibre mirror caps, M rear spoiler, and BMW LED door projectors plus M Performance slides.

Bookings are open and for those looking to get their very own limited edition BMW 2 Series with M Performance Parts, it retails from (off-the-road) RM227,800 to RM233,800 in Peninsular Malaysia.