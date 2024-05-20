Locally assembled Volkswagen Golf R now available in Malaysia! From RM332,990

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has officially announced that the locally assembled Volkswagen Golf R is now available for purchase with prices starting from RM332,990 (recommended retail price with SST and VAP).

It's indeed an interesting asking price considering that it also include the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) that'll support fellow owners with five years of maintenance, five years of unlimited mileage warranty, and five years of roadside assistance.

According to Denyu Bostandzhiev, Managing Director of VPCM, "The Golf R represents the pinnacle of what the Volkswagen R team is capable of. R models stood for the brand’s most powerful and best of the best, and the Golf R is the brand’s sportiest and most emotion-invoking one, inspiring generations of hatchback fans."

"To have this performance hatchback be locally assembled, is truly an achievement for us. Even better, our delight is doubled as we are able to introduce this history-making model in the country at such a competitive price point. Stock is limited, so I urge fans to place their bookings today!" added Denyu.

If that's not enough to float your boat, the CKD Golf R also comes standard with the 'R Performance Package' which includes a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic, 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels, a new rear spoiler, and to additional driving modes 'Drift' and 'Special'.

Using the dedicated 'R' button on the steering wheel, the Drift Mode will prioritise more torque to the rear wheels whereas Special offers optimum suspension settings towards the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system for enhanced contact for those more spirited drives on the track as well as the backroads.

Powering the CKD Volkswagen Golf R is a 2.0TSI four-cylinder turbo engine that produces 320PS and 400Nm of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission, it can hit 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds before arriving at its top speed of 250km/h.

The locally assembled Volkswagen Golf R will be on display at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 happening from 22-26 May 2024 at MAEPS Serdang.