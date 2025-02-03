Jaecoo Malaysia teases launch of J7 PHEV for February 2025

Following a preview shrouded in mystery, intrigue, and much darkness some time late last year, Jaecoo Malaysia appears to finally have the pieces in place to launch the J7 PHEV, the plug-in hybrid variant of the hugely successful J7, evidenced by the teaser image again confirming its February 2025 launch posted on social media.

The photo in question was taken during a recent fuel efficiency drive (in which Carlist also took part), showcases the J7 PHEV’s impressive capabilities, involving both Malaysian and Singaporean automotive journalists embarked on an extensive 1,066 km journey from Singapore to Hat Yai.

As was reported after the journey, test vehicles came away with an average fuel consumption of just 3.8 litres per 100 km, which was more impressive given the drive was done predominantly on highways, with an estimated remaining range nearing 200km according to the trip computer.

What we know so far is that the J7 PHEV will be locally assembled from launch and will be available in a front-wheel-drive configuration with an estimated price of RM170,000. However, given Jaecoo’s pricing strategy in recent months, the final retail price may be lower.

This plug-in hybrid model is an evolution of the standard J7, featuring subtle design and ergonomic changes to aid in fuel economy. Visually, it also receives more streamlined wing mirrors and new aero-enhanced wheels.

Of course, its most significant update lies under the bonnet with the previous 1.6-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission replaced with a hybrid-specific 1.5-litre engine producing 143 PS and 215 Nm of torque. This is complemented by a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, paired with a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Together, this ‘Super Hybrid System’ powertrain generates a combined output of 347 PS and 525 Nm, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds—0.7 seconds quicker than the standard J7, if you’re counting. That electric motor is fed vehicle is fed by a fairly large 18.3 kWh BYD-sourced Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, resulting in an impressive WLTP-rated electric range of 88 km.

Performance figures aside, the J7 PHEV’s tech and driving manner really does seem to prioritise fuel efficiency, boasting a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9 litres per 100 km. Combined with a generous 51-litre fuel tank, Jaecoo estimates the total driving range at 1,200 km or beyond.

The J7 PHEV might be kicking off Jaecoo’s 2025 in Malaysia, but the brand should have other new models set to debut locally, such as the all-electric J6 and the larger 3-row J8 later this year.