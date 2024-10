The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) wave is rolling through Malaysia, and for first-time buyers, it might feel like stepping into uncharted waters.

While the concept of driving a BEV is straightforward, the details surrounding ownership are a bit more nuanced. This guide aims to break it all down, from charging infrastructure to everyday maintenance, so you can join the BEV revolution confidently.

Charging Infrastructure: Growing but Still Evolving

One of the biggest concerns for potential BEV owners is the availability of charging stations. As of June 2024, Malaysia has 2,585 charging units installed nationwide, with 610 DC fast chargers and 1,975 AC chargers.

The highest concentration of chargers can be found in Selangor (867), Kuala Lumpur (675), Penang (277), and Johor (251), making these regions the most accessible for BEV drivers. The government has set a target of 10,000 charging stations by 2025, and while this goal is ambitious, industry players remain optimistic that it’s achievable.

As of 30-September 2024, over 3,171 charging stations have been installed nationwide, including 813 DC fast chargers, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

For most drivers, a network of public charging stations provided by platforms like ChargEV, JomCharge, Shell Recharge, and more, will cover daily needs. Plus, apps like PlugShare give real-time information about charging locations, while A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) helps with trip planning by factoring in charge stops and estimating total trip time.

So, whether you're commuting in the city or taking a cross-country trip, the infrastructure is there to support your journey – although it’s still developing.

Charging in Apartments and Condominiums: The Biggest Hurdle

For those living in apartments or condominiums, BEV ownership can be tricky. While newer developments often have a handful of AC chargers, they’re usually in shared spaces like visitor parking areas. This means residents may have to wait their turn or look elsewhere for regular charging.

On the other hand, those living in older apartments or condos without built-in BEV infrastructure, you might have noticed electrical outlets in the parking area. These are often tempting as a quick and easy way to charge your EV using a Mode 2 charger, which includes an in-cable control box.

However, it’s important to note that while Mode 2 is safer than Mode 1 (which is not permitted in Malaysia due to safety concerns), it still requires that the socket outlet and surrounding electrical setup be properly rated and installed to handle the increased current drawn by the EV.

The Energy Commission’s guidelines specify that Mode 1 charging - using a standard 3-pin socket without any additional protection - is not allowed due to safety risks like overheating or the inability to automatically stop charging. In contrast, Mode 2 charging includes some protective features like a control box, but it’s crucial that the final circuit and protective devices are rated correctly to handle EV charging.

If your apartment doesn’t have a dedicated EV charging point, relying on a standard wall plug could still be risky if the infrastructure isn’t designed for sustained, high-current loads. Ideally, installing a dedicated EV charger (such as those used in Mode 3) or using public charging facilities at nearby locations would be a safer option.

This means you might have to rely on public DC chargers – essentially treating them like petrol stations. A quick top up as short as a meal break at a DC fast charger will get you a significant amount of range, so it’s not as inconvenient as it may sound.

For some, workplace charging can also be a solution. As more offices begin incorporating EV chargers, this could ease the pressure of charging at home.

While Malaysia’s tropical climate presents unique challenges, it’s not a dealbreaker for BEVs. Lithium-ion batteries, which power most electric vehicles, thrive in temperatures between 15°C and 35°C, and Malaysia’s weather falls neatly within this range. This means BEV batteries should perform optimally for most of the year.

Maintenance: Less Complexity, Less Hassle

One of the main perks of BEV ownership is that maintenance is minimal compared to a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) car. There are no oil changes, no spark plugs, and no complex engine systems to worry about. BEVs have fewer moving parts, so regular servicing is typically focused on wear-and-tear items like brake pads, tyres, wiper blades, and air filters.

Regenerative braking also reduces the strain on brake pads, meaning they’ll last longer compared to a conventional car. Most of your maintenance checks will be simple and infrequent, as BEVs are designed to be more durable over the long haul. Just follow the manufacturer's recommended service intervals, and you’re good to go.

Government’s Plans for Charging Infrastructure

The Malaysian government has laid out ambitious plans for the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, which aims to have 10,000 public charging stations up and running by 2025. These efforts are supported by industry players who have shown a commitment to speeding up the deployment of both AC and DC chargers across the country.

The government is also working closely with various ministries, local authorities, and utility companies like Tenaga Nasional to ensure seamless integration of the charging infrastructure.

There are even incentives in place to encourage private developers and businesses to install EV chargers in public and private spaces, making charging more accessible to the general population.

Meanwhile, there are several apps that will make your life as an BEV owner much easier:

PlugShare: The go-to app for locating charging stations. It provides detailed information about virtually all EV chargers in Malaysia, regardless of provider, including whether they’re currently in use.

A Better Routeplanner (ABRP): This app is ideal for planning longer trips. It allows you to select your EV model, input your destination, and calculates the most efficient route, including recommended charging stops and estimated trip duration.

Each charging network, such as ChargEV, JomCharge, Shell Recharge, and more, has its own app and payment system. While this means you’ll need to juggle a few different apps depending on where you’re charging, most networks are becoming easier to use, with more streamlined payment options.

Now that you’ve got a clearer understanding of BEV ownership in Malaysia, it’s time to take the plunge. With a growing charging network, low maintenance requirements, and vehicles that perform well in Malaysia’s climate, there’s never been a better time to switch to electric.

