Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV now open for booking in Malaysia - From RM575,000

Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced that the Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV is now open for booking.

There will be three different versions starting with the Lotus Emeya, Emeya S, and the range-topping Emeya R with prices starting from RM575,000. The booking fee is set at RM5,000.

Those who are eager to view the Lotus Emeya in person before its official launch can join the private viewing session which will be held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from July 30th to August 4th. To sign up, CLICK HERE.

The Emeya's impressive performance is driven by an advanced two-speed transmission and a powerful dual-motor system, paired with a race-grade braking system. The range-topping Emeya R variant boasts a top speed of over 250km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in under 2.78 seconds with 905hp and 985Nm of gut-wrenching torque.

The Emeya's design incorporates advanced active and innovative aerodynamic features, ensuring class-leading downforce. These attributes highlight the signature qualities that have made Lotus successful on racetracks worldwide.

With a low centre of gravity and innovative features, the Emeya achieves a 'hyperstance' that ensures outstanding stability, setting new benchmarks in the GT segment for ride and handling.

Aerodynamic features include an active front grille, previously seen on the Eletre Hyper-SUV, which reduces drag and enhances efficiency when closed, while cooling the batteries and braking system when open. Additionally, an active air dam increases downforce at high speeds, improving handling and stability.

An active motorsports-inspired rear diffuser smooths airflow beneath the car, contributing to aerodynamic efficiency, stability, and handling. The dual-layer active rear spoiler generates over 215kg of net downforce, ensuring exceptional stability and handling at higher speeds.

Charging-wise, the Emeya supports up to 350kW DC charging and when connected to one, 18 minutes is all it needs to get from 10% to 80% state of charge. Depending on the variant, the Emeya has a maximum WLTP driving range between 490km and 600km.