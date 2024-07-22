Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV now open for booking in Malaysia - From RM575,000

Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV now open for booking in Malaysia - From RM575,000

Auto News
 | 

Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV now open for booking in Malaysia - From RM575,000

Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced that the Lotus Emeya Hyper-GT EV is now open for booking.

There will be three different versions starting with the Lotus Emeya, Emeya S, and the range-topping Emeya R with prices starting from RM575,000. The booking fee is set at RM5,000.

lotus emeya hper gt ev price specs malaysia 2024 2025

Those who are eager to view the Lotus Emeya in person before its official launch can join the private viewing session which will be held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from July 30th to August 4th. To sign up, CLICK HERE.

The Emeya's impressive performance is driven by an advanced two-speed transmission and a powerful dual-motor system, paired with a race-grade braking system. The range-topping Emeya R variant boasts a top speed of over 250km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in under 2.78 seconds with 905hp and 985Nm of gut-wrenching torque.

lotus emeya hper gt ev price specs malaysia 2024 2025

The Emeya's design incorporates advanced active and innovative aerodynamic features, ensuring class-leading downforce. These attributes highlight the signature qualities that have made Lotus successful on racetracks worldwide.

With a low centre of gravity and innovative features, the Emeya achieves a 'hyperstance' that ensures outstanding stability, setting new benchmarks in the GT segment for ride and handling.

lotus emeya hper gt ev price specs malaysia 2024 2025

Aerodynamic features include an active front grille, previously seen on the Eletre Hyper-SUV, which reduces drag and enhances efficiency when closed, while cooling the batteries and braking system when open. Additionally, an active air dam increases downforce at high speeds, improving handling and stability.

An active motorsports-inspired rear diffuser smooths airflow beneath the car, contributing to aerodynamic efficiency, stability, and handling. The dual-layer active rear spoiler generates over 215kg of net downforce, ensuring exceptional stability and handling at higher speeds.

Charging-wise, the Emeya supports up to 350kW DC charging and when connected to one, 18 minutes is all it needs to get from 10% to 80% state of charge. Depending on the variant, the Emeya has a maximum WLTP driving range between 490km and 600km.

 

Related Tags
Lotus Lotus Emeya Lotus Emeya EV LOTUS CARS MALAYSIA Lotus Emeya specs Lotus Emeya price Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now