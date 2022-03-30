Lotus Unveils Their 600hp ELETRE Electric Hyper-SUV – 400km Range

Lotus has unveiled their latest model, the electric Hyper-SUV, Eletre, coming in with 400km of range.

There's no doubt that the rave at the moment is about SUVs and EVs, which is why Lotus will be combining the two with its latest EV Hyper-SUV - the Lotus Eletre.

The Eletre also continues the tradition of having a model name starting with the letter E, and features Lotus' famed' Ride and Handling'. According to Lotus, Eletre means 'coming to life' in some Eastern European languages.

400km of range + Charge in 20 minutes

Underneath the Hyper-SUV, Lotus Eletre is the automaker's Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) platform, with 600hp coming out from twin electric motors. The Eletre can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under three seconds and has a top speed of around 260 km/h.

The Lotus Eletre's 350 kW charging system can provide the Hyper-SUV with a driving range of up to 400 km after being charged for just 20 minutes.

Design Inspiration...

The Lotus Eletre comes with a five-link suspension at the rear, an active air suspension and height adjustment system, a rear-axle steering system, and an active anti-tilt roll bar.

The Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV brings design elements from the Lotus Emira sports car, with a separate main lighting unit, horizontal LED taillights, and a front grille with an active aerodynamic system aimed at cooling the electric motor system, battery pack, and even brakes.

Host of futuristic tech

According to Lotus, the Eletre comes with four LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors that can be found on top of the windshield, at the rear, with two more located on the front fender.

If you're a fan of futuristic tech, the side mirrors on the Eletre can be had with an Electric Reverse Mirror Display (ERMC) system, which consists of three cameras with different functions.

The Hyper-SUV Eletre’s interior space is capable of accommodating four to five people, but you can have the SUV with two individual seats on the second row.

Minimalist instrument cluster

Interestingly, the Eletre Hyper-SUV does not have a traditional instrument panel screen, as it comes with a display strip mounted in front of the steering wheel.

The 15-inch main screen is located at the centre and houses all sorts of vehicle information and functions. There's also a head-up display system with augmented reality features which comes standard with the SUV.

Safety

As for safety, the Lotus electric Hyper-SUV comes with:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Collision Mitigation Support Front (CMSF)

Traffic Sign Information (TSI)

Door Open Warning (DOW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Children Presence Detection (CPD

Lane Keep Aid with Lane Departure Warning/ Prevention (LKA+)

Parking Emergency Brake (PEB)

Collision Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR)

Emergency Rescue Call (E-Call).

When can you buy one?

Lotus will be building the Hyper-SUV Eletre at its new plant in Wuhan, China, with deliveries starting in 2023.