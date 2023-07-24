MACC seizes 100 luxury cars linked to illegal duty evasion out of Langkawi

Around 100 luxury vehicles, including McLaren and Ferrari cars, were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after they were taken out of Langkawi, Kedah.

They are allegedly in collusion with a syndicate to illicitly evade luxury car duties, resulting in losses of tens of millions of ringgit for the government.

According to Harian Metro, investigations revealed that these luxury vehicles were scattered across the country after being smuggled out of Langkawi by the involved syndicate. Some of these vehicles were purchased as far back as 2015, and some had changed ownership up to three times.

Picture credit: Harian Metro (actual car that was seized)

The MACC is determined to track down individuals involved in colluding with the syndicate to illegally evade luxury car duties from Langkawi. They have gathered relevant documents related to the seized luxury vehicles to aid in the investigation and recover the lost government revenue.

In the first phase of the special operation conducted on July 13th in the northern region of the country, the MACC successfully seized 20 luxury cars, leading to the dismantling of a syndicate responsible for evading RM33 million in luxury car duties.

Seven individuals were arrested in Kedah, including a government agency agent who colluded by submitting false information.

The investigation by MACC revealed that the suspects conspired with the car owners to present false documents to obtain duty reduction from customs. The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The MACC will continue its special operation in a second phase to take further action against those involved in the luxury car duties evasion scheme.