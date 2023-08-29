Make your choice: Your guide to selecting the perfect 2023 Honda City facelift variant

Lemme talk to ya.

With five variants to choose from, you might be having a hard time picking the one most suitable for you. Hence, this article aims to highlight what's different and similar across variants and help you make your choice. You're welcome.

As you guys already know, the 2023 Honda City facelift was launched earlier this month. Longer, more elegant and sleek design makes this a stunning piece of craft. The main talking point was the addition of one more variant in the line up, the RS Petrol variant.

The base variant Honda City 1.5 S, priced at RM 84,600....is the recommended choice for someone looking for a no-frills car but at the same time don't want a Proton or a Perodua.



The entry variant City slams the notion that base model usually gets the basic features as the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driving aids safety features is available as standard.



Also included are six(6) airbags too – same with all variants. Proving that Honda puts the safety of its customers above all else. A plus point for buyers who wants to spend no more than RM 90,000.

While the City 1.5 S is the only variant without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, it still is one of the most economically reliable car in its segment compared to other models in the same segment. The City 1.5 S comes with fabric seats and manual air-conditioning. Outside, we find halogen headlights and 15-inch wheels to round up the model.



The engine capacity is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder mill, making 121 PS and 145 Nm, with power directed to the front wheels via a CVT.



Note: All the variants share the same engine spect except the RS e:HEV, which is the EV variant in the line up.

Young adults buying their first car



Moving up the ranks, we have the Honda City 1.5 E- This variant is recommended for those young adults buying their first car- looking for a mid level sedan for daily commute as well as those looking to upgrade from any national brand sedan to get their first taste of Honda's practicality.



Honda take things to the next level by adding built in 8-inch screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the City 1.5 E- providing owners with more connectivity and safer ways to make calls, send texts, navigate the roads, as well feast their ears to some entertainment.



They have also provided two(2) USB-C ports at the back, by the rear air-conditioning vents, an automatic air-conditioning setup and a reverse camera functionality tops it all off.

All these for RM 89,000 (still below the 90k mark).

What a steal!

Young families looking for a sedan



Now we get to the variant which is proving to be the most value for money. At RM 94,900, the City 1.5 V has built nicely from the two previous variants and is recommended for those with a young family and also a great upgrade for those looking for the 'complete' package in a B-Segment sedan.



First off, Honda has equipped it with an automatic LED headlights up front, LED fog lamps to complement that, and 16-inch wheels compared to the 15- inch wheels from the first two variants.

Inside, we can find leather seats and leather streering wheel as one of the highlights for this variant. Not to forget, the Honda LaneWatch is also added to the safety feature greatly improving on visibility in blindspots while also assisting in making turns and lane changes.



Please note: This variant also gets rear disc brakes – a notable improvement over the pre-facelift car which didn't have it.



That said, City 1.5 V seems to be quite the catch- owing to Honda adding a great number of functions as well as eye-pleasing aesthetics to the variant.

Owner who wants a sporty looking car



The Honda City RS Petrol is recomended to whoever that wants to take a journey to the wild side and will also be a great sporty upgrade for someone who has used a Persona or a Bezza for many years. It's time you make the switch. Don't hesitate to get your hands on the City RS Petrol- a great looking piece of machine, perfect for everyday drive, near or far.



Many great features have been added mainly the bodykit and the 16-inch dual tone wheels that just makes it seem like the angry older brother of the other variants- ready to take on anyone who dares to bully his younger, nerdy brother. It has a mean streak about it and Honda has done a great job by giving it its own identity.



The City RS Petrol has this sporty look thanks to the make-over in and out of the car. Priced at RM 99,000, the sporty City RS Petrol has a really cool interior- with Honda giving it a splash of red all throughout the cabin. From the leather seats- red stitching running down the seats, to the steering wheel, to the dashboard.

In fact, the speedometer has been redesigned too for this variant- with a 7-inch semi-digital cluster taking the place of the analogue meter that's in all the previous variants.The high mileage travelling sales person.

The high mileage travelling sales person



The Honda City RS e:HEV is truly a cut above the rest. This is the recommended choice for those who travels a lot, covering high mileage every month but dont want to deal with frequent charging. Coming in at RM 111,900, few can compare to the undisputed leader of the B-segment class- Honda's electrifying City RS e:HEV comes with Honda's trick e:HEV hybrid under the hood that's proven to be powerful and super efficient.



It packs a 1.5 NA 4-cylinder mill (engine output: 98 PS/127 Nm, motor: 109 PS/253 Nm) paired to a high voltage battery and two electric motors. Packs enough power to get you from KL to penang and back on one fully charged tank! Talk about electrifying.



Electric Parking Brake (EPB) is also present in this variant. Its Honda Sensing feature also gets a small update, by way of Low Speed Follow (LSF) which adds stop-and-go functionality to its already-standard adaptive cruise control.

Photos courtesy of Wapcar.my