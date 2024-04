Looking for the right dates to plan your long holiday in 2024? Here is a list of long weekends in Malaysia for the year below. Start planning your holiday now!

Malaysia Long Weekends 2024

Below is the list of long weekends in 2024 in Malaysia. The public holidays are subject to official changes, hence it is recommended to check back regularly for updates as the 2024 long weekends may face changes as well.

Date Day Holiday Dec 29 - Jan 1st Fri - Mon New Year’s Day Jan 25 - Jan 28 Thurs - Sun Thaipusam Feb 9 - Feb 12 Fri - Mon Chinese New Year Mar 28 - Mar 31 Thurs - Sun Nuzul al-Quran Apr 10 - Apr 14 Wed - Sun Hari Raya Aidilfitri May 1 - May 5 Wed - Sun Labour Day May 22 - May 26 Wed - Sun Wesak Day May 31 - Jun 3 Fri - Mon Agong’s Birthday Jun 14 - Jun 17 Fri - Mon Hari Raya Haji Jul 5 - Jul 8 Fri - Mon Awal Muharram Aug 30 - Sept 2 Fri - Mon Merdeka Day Sept 13 - Sept 16 Fri - Mon Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday + Malaysia Day Oct 31 - Nov 3 Thurs - Sun Deepavali Dec 25 - Dec 29 Wed - Sun Christmas Day

Click here for the complete list of public holidays in Malaysia 2024.

