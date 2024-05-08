Plan ahead for your holidays & long weekend - from Hari Raya, Chinese New Year (CNY) to Deepavali 2025. Read more for the list of public holidays 2025 in Malaysia.
Malaysia Public Holidays 2025
Below is the list of 2025 public holidays for Malaysia. Some of the most highly searched holidays include Hari Raya 2025, Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025, and Deepavali 2025 holidays. The public holidays 2025 dates are subject to official changes, hence it is recommended to check back regularly for updates.
Date
Day
Holiday
States
1 Jan
Wed
New Year’s Day
National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu
14 Jan
Tue
YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday
Negeri Sembilan
27 Jan
Mon
Israk and Mikraj
Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis & Terengganu
29 Jan
Chinese New Year
National
30 Jan
Thu
Chinese New Year Holiday
1 Feb
Sat
Federal Territory Day
Kuala Lumpur, Labuan & Putrajaya
11 Feb
Tue
Thaipusam
Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang & Perak
20 Feb
Independence Declaration Day
Melaka
1 Mar
Awal Ramadan
Johor, Kedah & Melaka
4 Mar
Installation of Sultan Terengganu
Terengganu
17 Mar
Nuzul al-Quran
National except Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah & Sarawak
23 Mar
Sun
Sultan of Johor’s Birthday
Johor
31 Mar
Hari Raya Aidilfitri
1 Apr
Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holiday
18 Apr
Fri
Good Friday
Sabah & Sarawak
26 Apr
Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday
27 Apr
Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday Holiday
1 May
Labour Day
12 May
Wesak Day
17 May
Raja Perlis’ Birthday
Perlis
22 May
Hari Hol Pahang
Pahang
30 May
Harvest Festival
Labuan & Sabah
31 May
Harvest Festival Holiday
1 Jun
Hari Gawai
Sarawak
2 Jun
Hari Gawai Holiday
Agong’s Birthday
3 Jun
Agong’s Birthday Holiday
5 Jun
Arafat Day
Kelantan & Terengganu
6 Jun
Hari Raya Haji
7 Jun
Hari Raya Haji Holiday
Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu
8 Jun
Kedah & Terengganu
15 Jun
Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday
Kedah
27 Jun
Awal Muharram
29 Jun
Awal Muharram Holiday
Johor & Kedah
7 Jul
Georgetown World Heritage City Day
Penang
12 Jul
Penang Governor’s Birthday
22 Jul
Sarawak Day
30 Jul
Sultan of Pahang’s Birthday
31 Jul
Hari Hol Almarhum Sultan Iskandar
24 Aug
Melaka Governor’s Birthday
25 Aug
Melaka Governor’s Birthday Holiday
31 Aug
Merdeka Day
1 Sep
Merdeka Day Holiday
National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan & Terengganu
5 Sep
Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday
7 Sep
Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday
16 Sep
Malaysia Day
29 Sep
Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday
Kelantan
30 Sep
Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Holiday
4 Oct
Sabah Governor’s Birthday
Sabah
11 Oct
Sarawak Governor’s Birthday
20 Oct
Deepavali
National except Sarawak
7 Nov
Sultan of Perak’s Birthday
Perak
11 Dec
Sultan of Selangor’s Birthday
Selangor
24 Dec
Christmas Eve
25 Dec
Christmas Day
This list of 2025 public holidays Malaysia is to help better plan your holidays and festive celebrations (Raya 2025, CNY 2025, Deepavali 2025, etc.).
