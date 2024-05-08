Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
»
Malaysia Public Holidays 2025

Insights
 | 

Malaysia Public Holidays 2025

Plan ahead for your holidays & long weekend - from Hari Raya, Chinese New Year (CNY) to Deepavali 2025. Read more for the list of public holidays 2025 in Malaysia.

Malaysia Public Holidays 2025

Below is the list of 2025 public holidays for Malaysia. Some of the most highly searched holidays include Hari Raya 2025, Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025, and Deepavali 2025 holidays. The public holidays 2025 dates are subject to official changes, hence it is recommended to check back regularly for updates. 

Date

Day

Holiday

States

1 Jan

Wed

New Year’s Day

National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu

14 Jan

Tue

YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday

Negeri Sembilan

27 Jan

Mon

Israk and Mikraj

Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis & Terengganu

29 Jan

Wed

Chinese New Year

National

30 Jan

Thu

Chinese New Year Holiday

National

1 Feb

Sat

Federal Territory Day

Kuala Lumpur, Labuan & Putrajaya

11 Feb

Tue 

Thaipusam

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang & Perak

20 Feb

Thu

Independence Declaration Day

Melaka

1 Mar

Sat

Awal Ramadan

Johor, Kedah & Melaka

4 Mar

Tue

Installation of Sultan Terengganu

Terengganu

17 Mar

Mon

Nuzul al-Quran

National except Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah & Sarawak

23 Mar

Sun

Sultan of Johor’s Birthday

Johor

31 Mar

Mon

Hari Raya Aidilfitri

National

1 Apr

Tue

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holiday

National

18 Apr

Fri

Good Friday

Sabah & Sarawak

26 Apr

Sat

Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday

Terengganu

27 Apr

Sun

Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday Holiday

Terengganu

1 May 

Thu

Labour Day 

National

12 May 

Mon

Wesak Day 

National

17 May

Sat

Raja Perlis’ Birthday

Perlis

22 May 

Thu

Hari Hol Pahang 

Pahang

30 May

Fri

Harvest Festival

Labuan & Sabah

31 May

Sat

Harvest Festival Holiday

Labuan & Sabah

1 Jun

Sun

Hari Gawai

Sarawak

2 Jun

Mon

Hari Gawai Holiday

Sarawak

2 Jun

Mon

Agong’s Birthday

National

3 Jun

Tue

Agong’s Birthday Holiday

Sarawak

5 Jun 

Thu

Arafat Day

Kelantan & Terengganu

6 Jun

Fri

Hari Raya Haji

National

7 Jun

Sat

Hari Raya Haji Holiday

Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu

8 Jun

Sun

Hari Raya Haji Holiday

Kedah & Terengganu

15 Jun

Sun

Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday

Kedah

27 Jun

Fri

Awal Muharram

National

29 Jun

Sun

Awal Muharram Holiday

Johor & Kedah

7 Jul

Mon

Georgetown World Heritage City Day

Penang

12 Jul

Sat

Penang Governor’s Birthday

Penang

22 Jul

Tue

Sarawak Day

Sarawak

30 Jul

Wed

Sultan of Pahang’s Birthday

Pahang

31 Jul

Thu

Hari Hol Almarhum Sultan Iskandar

Johor

24 Aug

Sun

Melaka Governor’s Birthday

Melaka

25 Aug

Mon

Melaka Governor’s Birthday Holiday

Melaka

31 Aug

Sun

Merdeka Day

National

1 Sep

Mon

Merdeka Day Holiday

National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan & Terengganu

5 Sep

Fri

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

National

7 Sep

Sun

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday

Johor & Kedah

16 Sep

Tue

Malaysia Day 

National

29 Sep

Mon

Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday

Kelantan

30 Sep

Tue

Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Holiday

Kelantan

4 Oct

Sat

Sabah Governor’s Birthday

Sabah

11 Oct

Sat

Sarawak Governor’s Birthday

Sarawak

20 Oct

Mon

Deepavali

National except Sarawak

7 Nov

Fri

Sultan of Perak’s Birthday

Perak

11 Dec

Thu

Sultan of Selangor’s Birthday

Selangor

24 Dec

Wed

Christmas Eve

Sabah

25 Dec

Thu

Christmas Day

National

This list of 2025 public holidays Malaysia is to help better plan your holidays and festive celebrations (Raya 2025, CNY 2025, Deepavali 2025, etc.). 

Still planning your 2024 holiday? Click here for the list of Malaysia Public Holidays 2024.


Check out some tips on proper car maintenance and what to look out for before leaving for a long weekend or on a road trip here.

Print

Comments

