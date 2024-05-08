Plan ahead for your holidays & long weekend - from Hari Raya, Chinese New Year (CNY) to Deepavali 2025. Read more for the list of public holidays 2025 in Malaysia.

Malaysia Public Holidays 2025

Below is the list of 2025 public holidays for Malaysia. Some of the most highly searched holidays include Hari Raya 2025, Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025, and Deepavali 2025 holidays. The public holidays 2025 dates are subject to official changes, hence it is recommended to check back regularly for updates.

Date Day Holiday States 1 Jan Wed New Year’s Day National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu 14 Jan Tue YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday Negeri Sembilan 27 Jan Mon Israk and Mikraj Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis & Terengganu 29 Jan Wed Chinese New Year National 30 Jan Thu Chinese New Year Holiday National 1 Feb Sat Federal Territory Day Kuala Lumpur, Labuan & Putrajaya 11 Feb Tue Thaipusam Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang & Perak 20 Feb Thu Independence Declaration Day Melaka 1 Mar Sat Awal Ramadan Johor, Kedah & Melaka 4 Mar Tue Installation of Sultan Terengganu Terengganu 17 Mar Mon Nuzul al-Quran National except Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah & Sarawak 23 Mar Sun Sultan of Johor’s Birthday Johor 31 Mar Mon Hari Raya Aidilfitri National 1 Apr Tue Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holiday National 18 Apr Fri Good Friday Sabah & Sarawak 26 Apr Sat Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday Terengganu 27 Apr Sun Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday Holiday Terengganu 1 May Thu Labour Day National 12 May Mon Wesak Day National 17 May Sat Raja Perlis’ Birthday Perlis 22 May Thu Hari Hol Pahang Pahang 30 May Fri Harvest Festival Labuan & Sabah 31 May Sat Harvest Festival Holiday Labuan & Sabah 1 Jun Sun Hari Gawai Sarawak 2 Jun Mon Hari Gawai Holiday Sarawak 2 Jun Mon Agong’s Birthday National 3 Jun Tue Agong’s Birthday Holiday Sarawak 5 Jun Thu Arafat Day Kelantan & Terengganu 6 Jun Fri Hari Raya Haji National 7 Jun Sat Hari Raya Haji Holiday Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu 8 Jun Sun Hari Raya Haji Holiday Kedah & Terengganu 15 Jun Sun Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday Kedah 27 Jun Fri Awal Muharram National 29 Jun Sun Awal Muharram Holiday Johor & Kedah 7 Jul Mon Georgetown World Heritage City Day Penang 12 Jul Sat Penang Governor’s Birthday Penang 22 Jul Tue Sarawak Day Sarawak 30 Jul Wed Sultan of Pahang’s Birthday Pahang 31 Jul Thu Hari Hol Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Johor 24 Aug Sun Melaka Governor’s Birthday Melaka 25 Aug Mon Melaka Governor’s Birthday Holiday Melaka 31 Aug Sun Merdeka Day National 1 Sep Mon Merdeka Day Holiday National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan & Terengganu 5 Sep Fri Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday National 7 Sep Sun Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Holiday Johor & Kedah 16 Sep Tue Malaysia Day National 29 Sep Mon Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Kelantan 30 Sep Tue Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Holiday Kelantan 4 Oct Sat Sabah Governor’s Birthday Sabah 11 Oct Sat Sarawak Governor’s Birthday Sarawak 20 Oct Mon Deepavali National except Sarawak 7 Nov Fri Sultan of Perak’s Birthday Perak 11 Dec Thu Sultan of Selangor’s Birthday Selangor 24 Dec Wed Christmas Eve Sabah 25 Dec Thu Christmas Day National

This list of 2025 public holidays Malaysia is to help better plan your holidays and festive celebrations (Raya 2025, CNY 2025, Deepavali 2025, etc.).

