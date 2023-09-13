Malaysia's AH40 Alphard & Vellfire: Sold out with a 1-year wait, still beats Japan's 2-year hold!

So, the AH40 generation Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have become the trending topic of the automotive world. Japan's dealerships have hit the brakes on new orders because getting your hands on one of these beauties means biting your nail in wait - for nearly 2 years.

But over in Malaysia, the situation is still under control. Toyota dealers have confirmed that this year's units allocation have been snapped up. So, if you're looking to place an order, prepare for a long wait. It's still better than the epic 2-year wait in Japan, though. Damn, talk about patience being a virtue.

Yes, you read that right. Toyota Motor is prioritising their international buyers, putting their fellow Japanese customers on a slightly longer hold.

Now, don't get too excited. The number of cars allocated to Malaysia isn't that high as we know. Given the pricing, these Alphard-Vellfire twins aren't exactly driving off the showroom on a daily basis. That's why Toyota can spare a few units for Malaysia.

So, if you're thinking " I'll just go check it out, at least". Not so fast my friend. Good luck finding a display model. UMW Toyota Motor managed to snatch up every available unit in the region, and they're all gone - sold!

In Malaysia, you're looking at an estimated RM 538,000 for the 2.4-litre turbocharged Alphard and RM 438,000 for the 2.5-litre naturally aspirated Vellfire. Worth the wait?

Peace out!

