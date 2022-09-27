Malaysia's Computer Forms To Produce EV Cars, Bikes, Trains & Buses

Computer Forms (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd will be working together with Thailand's Energy Absolute PCL to produce and distribute EVs here in the country.

The joint venture will see both parties working together in producing and distributing electric vehicles such as e-buses, e-cars, e-trains, e-bikes, and even e-boats here in the country. They will also work on producing EV chargers, as reported by The Edge.

*Image credit: CFM Energy Absolute

More charging stations to support Malaysia's EV ecosystem

The partnership between Computer Forms and Energy Absolute PCL will be dipping its toes into the fast-growing EV industry here in Asia with hopes that it'll provide a sustainable income stream to diversify away from its core business - printing and distribution of computer forms, stock forms, and specialised forms.

Their range of EV products will be complemented by the addition of lithium-ion battery production, energy storage systems, and charging systems to further support the EV ecosystem within the country. Computer Forms has already inked a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Energy Absolute's subsidiary EA Mobility Holding Co Ltd to form a new JV partnership before the year ends.

*Image credit: CFM Energy Absolute

Massive global EV growth in the coming years

We've seen how a lot of manufacturers are taking part and devoting themselves to the EV industry with a wide range of products of all sizes. It is expected that the compound annual growth rate for the global EV market will be around the 34.3% mark by 2028. That is estimated at RM6.08 trillion, folks.

That alone should be enough of a reason for more companies to jump onto the EV bandwagon, because like it or not, EVs are inevitable. And there's a lot of money to be made, and even more so in the coming years.