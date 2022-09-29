Malaysia Will Have A New Budget Airline Soon Called MYAirline

Malaysia will soon have a new budget airline called MYAirline to cater to the demands of low-cost flights which will most likely start in October.

Following its operator's certificate (AOC) approval issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia earlier this month, MYAirline is gearing up for its first flight within the final quarter of 2022.

Three Airbus A320-200 for domestic flights

MYAirline will start its operations and services with three Airbus A320-200 aircraft which will provide domestic flights within the country. According to Rayner Teo, MYAirline's CEO, they only have a few steps left before the planes can officially go up in the air scheduled for October.

The craziness behind it all was actually starting up the budget airline in October 2020 during the rise of COVID-19 around the globe. It seems that their business plan will start to pay off as more demands for affordable flights rose upon Malaysia entering the endemic phase.

Regional & international flights in the works

MYAirline will kick things off with domestic offerings, but if the demand is there, they will most likely venture into regional and international destinations as well. Currently, there is no news on the first few local destinations they have in store.

For international flights, if they do decide to offer them, will most likely cover a flight range under the four hours mark to keep with its entire operations on offering low-cost air travel solutions. As for the planes themselves, they are now under lease with over 300 staff and 45 pilots on its payroll.