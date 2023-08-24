Mammoth 47% rise in Perodua and Toyota's July 2023 sales compared to July 2022- A combined 36,780 units sold- Bezza & Vios top the chart

Perodua and Toyota had a great July 2023 as both companies sold a combined of 36,780 units of vehicles, making UMW Group very happy indeed. Toyota's contribution of 8,349 units was enough for them to record an amazing 26% increase from the July 2022 numbers.



The models responsible for smashing the sales charts are the ever popular Toyota Vios, Hilux and Corolla Cross.



Perodua on the other hand, contributed heavily by selling 28,431 units of vehicles with the Bezza being the top seller- followed by Myvi and Axia. That's in fact, a jaw-dropping 55% increase from July 2022 sales.



As of July 2023, Perodua has registered 173,121 units. 140,879 units shy of reaching their expected 314,000 units to sell by the end of 2023.

I don't know about you guys, but my money is on Perodua.



President and Group CEO of UMW Holdings Berhad, Dato’ Sri Ahmad Fuaad Kenali had this to say: “We’re pleased with the strong sales registered by both UMWT and Perodua in July 2023, as demand remains healthy. Year-to-date, both companies have continued to register higher sales compared with the same period of 2022. Moving forward, the Group will continue to introduce competitive and exciting new models to meet its customers’ requirements. We would like to extend our appreciation to our customers for their continuous support of our products and services,”