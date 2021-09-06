MANUAL G28 M4 Now Offered In Thailand - Jealous Much?

BMW customers in Thailand just received a treat as the MANUAL M4 is now offered in Thailand.

When it was launched here at the end of last year alongside the (G80) M3, BMW Malaysia offered the big-nosed BMW M4 Coupe (G82) in Competition form either as base-spec (RM685k) or a specced up model with the Innovation Package (RM741k).

As much as that sounds like a significant sum of dosh, the launch of the M4 in Thailand in March to the tune of 9,999,000 baht (RM1,340,000) shows that the M4 we get here is value for money, despite it having lesser things such as the laser lights and Head-Up Display.

Although this price comparison makes us feel good, we are still jealous of BMW M4 fans and buyers in Thailand as they can now buy a basic M4 that has a smaller price tag of 7,999,000 baht (RM1.024 million), with a manual transmission.

This basic model is the M4 Coupe which is equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six S58 twin-turbo engine that delivers 480 PS and 550 Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels (30 PS and 100 Nm less than the Competition).

However, the big headline is the manual transmission, as you can buy the car with a six-speed manual tranny, instead of the Competition's eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.

Aimed at driving enthusiasts, the six-speed manual transmission really changes the car according to those who have experienced it, with many stating that it reminds them of how good it is to pair a manual gearbox with a straight-six engine.

According to those who have taken it for a test drive, the throws on the short and thick gear lever is splendid, and each gate has a satisfying notchiness that makes shifting up and down pure joy.

Back to Malaysia, those who had purchased the M4 Competition back in December 2020 from BMW Malaysia should just be about getting their cars now, but their cars won't be the first M4 to reach our soil as the first 2021 (G82) BMW M4 Competition arrived in July, delivered to an authorised dealer, Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam.

Just in case you’re wondering, yes BMW Malaysia officially launched the G80 M3 and G82 M4 in Malaysia back in December 2020, but perhaps due to supply details and well-documented delays in customs approvals, only now are these units reaching dealerships in Malaysia.