Max Verstappen has broken Michael Schumacher's F1 record

Max Verstappen has officially stomped his name in the F1 history books by winning his 14th race in a single season.

The record was sealed yesterday at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix after having crossed the finishing line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in P2 and Max's teammate, Sergio Perez, in P3. With that, Max has also broken the record with the most points collected in a single season - 416 points so far.

*Image credit: F1

Previous record held by Michael Schumacher

14 wins in a single season is indeed something to shout about as the previous record holders were Michael Schumacher way back in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Both drivers shared the most number of wins in a single F1 season at 13, which has been shattered by Max Verstappen yesterday.

The Red Bull driver was clearly dominating yesterday's race with a blistering pace as well as the soft-medium tyre strategy that left Lewis Hamilton 15 seconds behind at the end of the race. Coincidentally, the same drivers who were on the podium yesterday replicated the same results from the previous year.

*Image credit: F1

Two races left in the 2022 calendar

With a total of 20 rounds done and dusted for the 2022 season, two rounds remain for Max Verstappen as well as Red Bull to further cement their efforts in the F1 history books. Both upcoming rounds in Brazil and Abu Dhabi will take place in November.

If there was ever any doubt about the physical and mental prowess Max Verstappen possesses, the results that he has shown this season have surely shut a lot of mouths up regarding his dominance in the world of Formula 1. Do you think Max has what it takes to take it up to 15 or 16 wins in a single season? Only one way to find out, and we will in November.