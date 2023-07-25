Mazda's iconic MX-5 Miata embraces electrification for 2026

Mazda has officially confirmed that the upcoming 2026 MX-5 Miata will be electrified, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of this legendary sports car.

According to Motortrend, while Mazda remains tight-lipped about the specific electrification approach—whether it will be a fully electric vehicle (EV), hybrid, or plug-in hybrid—the move comes as part of the automaker's broader strategy to transition its entire lineup to partial electrification by 2030.

The MX-5 Miata has garnered a well-deserved reputation for being a thrilling, affordable roadster with exceptional driving dynamics. Electrifying this beloved model is a necessary step to ensure its relevance and viability in the automotive landscape of the future.

As Mazda takes its time to meticulously develop EV technology, it is likely that the next-gen Miata will first see a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant before an all-electric version emerges.

Mazda's Vision Study Model, a visually striking sports car showcased last year, might provide some insights into the design direction of the electric Miata, although it is more inclined to serve as an influence on the production model's aesthetics.

In the pursuit of electrification, Mazda has partnered with Rohm Co. to develop electric powertrains and forged an agreement with Envision AESC for battery development. While these collaborations could impact the next-generation Miata, opting for a hybrid version seems logical, given the challenges of fitting a battery with sufficient range within the Miata's compact frame.

A full EV setup might compromise performance due to the weight of the battery pack and result in a considerable price increase. Alternatively, Mazda could explore a partnership with another automaker for platform development.

As for the anticipated release date, we can expect to witness the next-generation MX-5 Miata hitting the roads in time for the thrilling top-down driving season of 2025, designated as a 2026 model year vehicle. Mazda enthusiasts and sports car lovers alike eagerly await the electrifying future of this iconic roadster.