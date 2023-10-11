Mazda Saudi Arabia turns to Bermaz Auto's Apprentice program for support

Recently, Bermaz Auto celebrated the graduation of 159 students from its apprenticeship program. These graduates came from three special programs - 43 from BAuto Apprenticeship Program, 21 from BAuto Mechanic Program (BAMP), and 22 from BAuto Body & Paint (BABP).

All these graduates are now part of Bermaz Auto Berhad and will work at service centers for Mazda, Peugeot, and Kia - the brand which the group oversees.

But, the more surprising news is, with this success in the Apprenticeship program, Bermaz Auto caught the eye of Mazda Saudi Arabia - the sole distributor of the Mazda brand under the Haji Hussein Alireza Co.Ltd. They wanted help with Body & Paint work and asked for support.

Mazda Saudi Arabia had sought assistance in recruiting skilled workers for Body & Paint positions from Mazda Corporation Japan. Since Bermaz Auto had collaborated with MARA Skills Institute (IKM) on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), Bermaz Auto extended an invitation to MARA to participate in the candidate selection process.

A candidate selection process was conducted and ultimately, only four candidates successfully passed the practical tests and interviews. Two hailed from the Bermaz Auto Apprenticeship program, while the other two were hand-picked by MARA from MARA Skills Institute (IKM).

These selected individuals have embarked on their professional journey in Saudi Arabia with Haji Hussein Alireza & Co. Ltd.

It’s great to see that Bermaz Auto is producing young talents that even corporations outside of Malaysia are impressed with. This only points to a bright future for Malaysia’s automotive industry.