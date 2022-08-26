MBSJ 2-Hour Parking Limit Is Back On Starting Sept 1st

After three months of delay, MBSJ (Subang Jaya City Council) will finally implement the two-hour parking limit in six areas under its jurisdiction starting 1 September 2022.

What was supposed to start back in June was put on hold due to one very important factor - not yet getting the green light from the Selangor government regarding the approval as well as some amendments regarding parking space allocation under the Road Transport Order.

Six areas in total cover around 2,000 parking bays

At this moment in time, there will be a total of 1,895 parking pays which have been designated for the two-hour parking limit with lines painted in orange. You'll find them in commercial areas within USJ10, SS12, SS15, USJ21, Bandar Puteri Puchong, and Jalan Kenari (Puchong).

More bays will be added soon to help ease traffic congestion in the said areas. More importantly, there will be a one-hour 'cool-off' period once a user has used up the two hours. In other words, one can only re-park in the same area again after the one-hour timer is up, even if it's at a different parking bay. No immediate re-parking.

Smart Selangor parking app to be used

As for payment, fellow motorists can pay for the two-hour parking fees via the Smart Selangor app starting next month. The app will also be used to monitor the parking situations and timing within the area. Other payment methods and apps will be added in the future.