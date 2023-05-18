MBSJ gets Honda Civic FE as new patrol car

The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has received its latest official patrol car in the form of the 2022 Honda Civic FE.

The official handover for the MBSJ's traffic enforcement arm was done by Shared Auto Cars Sdn Bhd's director, Firdaus Mohamed, and gifted to Subang Jaya's mayor, YBrs. Tuan Mohd Fauzi bin Mohd Yatim, accompanied by other senior officials from MBSJ.

We're not entirely sure what the Honda Civic FE V variant will be used mainly for, but whatever it is, we kind of like the colourway on the Civic FE.

Priced at RM138k (OTR excluding insurance), the Honda Civic FE V variant is powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC turbo engine that produces 182PS and 240Nm of torque as well as being mated to an updated CVT transmission.

We have had a number of occasions where we got behind the wheel of the latest Honda Civic range and we were impressed every time. To make things even more interesting, Jim had a go between the Honda Civic FE RS and the Mazda 3 Sedan. Check out the video, below.