Meet the NEVS Emily GT, a 1000km EV from Saab's ashes that could (but didn't)

This is the NEVS Emily GT, an all-electric car born from Saab's ashes that had a lot of potential, but never made it into production.

NEVS of National Electric Vehicle Sweden continued the legacy of Saab after the brand filed for bankruptcy back in 2013. NEVS which was also under the Evergrande umbrella (a Chinese mega real-estate company) swiped Saab Automobile's assets and went to work on a number of big projects that could've potentially turned the tides in the EV segment.

As reported by Carscoops, NEVS had three major plans following the acquisition of Saab - one autonomous vehicle, one EV to be based on the Saab 9-3, and finally, this beauty that you can see in the photos, the NEVS Emily GT. NEVS even partnered up with one of the biggest supercar manufacturers in the world, Koenigsegg.

With high hopes to make all these plans happen, Evergrande also acquired UK's Protean Electric - a tech company that specialised in in-wheel electric motors. Together with Saab's former design chief, they went to work on the projects, including the Emily, but it wasn't long before things went south.

The parent company of it all, Evergrande, ran into some major financial issues at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempted to sell NEVS and everything related to it. March 2023 was the second-final nail in the coffin when NEVS announced that they'll be going into 'Hibernation Mode' and ended up letting go 95% of its staff.

As for these photos, they were released by Plint Marketing just recently, and upon closer inspection, we honestly believe that the NEVS Emily GT had the superior potential not only because of its performance, but also stunning looks that can possibly withstand the tests of time.

Speaking of performance, the combination of four in-hub electric motors is said to produce a 'glowing' driving experience as well as a claimed WLTP range of up to 948km. Not a bad day's work considering the test car was designed and built with a very small team of 350 engineers and technicians.

With that being said, the NEVS Emily GT project's last hope lies in the potential acquisition from Polestar. But with the team behind the project car scattered everywhere, financial issues from its parent company, and more, it's going to be a hard sell for the Emily to go into production. But if it did, it would've been a magnificent decision.