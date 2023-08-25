Meet the smart #1 EV at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Show, Sept 1-3 at the Setia City Convention Centre

EVs are slowly but surely taking over the industry and one of the most anticipated brands will be on display at the next Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair in September.

From 1-3 September 2023, smart will be displaying the smart #1 at the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair which is going to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre.

We had a very close look at the smart #1 and if you want an EV that not only looks exceptional but also very fun to drive, you need to check it out in person.

With designs coming straight from Mercedes-Benz and everything else from Geely, the powerhouse combination has led to the smart #1 being chic, modern, minimalist, but most importantly, a wonder to drive.

With it single-electric motor powering the rear wheels (yes, it's a rear-wheel-drive electric vehicle) with 272PS and 343Nm of torque, the smart #1 can propel itself from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Paired with a 66kWh battery pack, a single charge offers a maximum driving distance of 440km (WLTP). The smart #1 supports up to 22kW of AC while DC kicks it up to 150kW.

Apart from being a good driver's car, the rest of the occupants can enjoy things like its huge 12.8-inch centre touchscreen, 13 speakers from Beats, a huge panoramic sunroof, and very comfortable seats, just to name a few.

Check out the smart #1 Premium variant yourselves at the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair happening at the Setia City Convention Centre from 1-3 September 2023, Friday to Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm.

