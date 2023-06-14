Mercedes-Benz A 200 & A 250 updated for 2023 - From RM238,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has updated its A-Class offerings here in Malaysia for 2023 with prices starting from RM238,888 to RM264,000 for the A 200 Progressive Line and A 250 4Matic AMG Line.

The facelifted A-Class variants have been enhanced with upgraded intelligence which includes the latest MBUX Infotainment system features as well as other bits and pieces to elevate its overall comfort as well as style.

The A 200 comes ready with the Progressive Line exterior package to command a more classy yet low-profile appearance, while the A 250 4Matic gets things done with the AMG Line exterior finishes. Both of these models feature the forward-slopping bonnet with a couple of power bulges and a steep 'shark nose' for a more muscular facade.

For the A 200, the front grille has been redesigned with geometric highlights while the A 250 sports the more sporty star pattern positioned between the flat headlamps.

The overall sportiness of both the A 200 and A 250 is further elevated thanks to externally flush wheels. You'll find that the A 200 comes ready with a set of 17-inch five twin-spoke light alloy wheels finished in black while the A 250 is fitted with a set of 18-inch AMG five twin-spoke units finished in tremolite grey.

Other highlights include a new rear diffuser to match its standard LED rear lights, variations of paint finishes in metallic and non-metallic, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, and more.

Step inside the interior of both the A 200 and A 250 and you'll find the usual high-tech features synonymous with the Mercedes-Benz brand name. You won't be able to miss the freestanding dual-screen display measuring 10.25 inches each as well as special lighting ambience, turbine-style air vents, and ARTICO upholstery.

What's new this time around is the A 200's new dark carbon-fibre trim elements on the instrument panel and doors. The A 250 offers a more robust light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim and red stitchings to go along with the AMG Line theme.

Perhaps the biggest update would be the latest-generation MBUX Infotainment system (NTG7) with revised telematics that is said to be intuitive paired with the ability to learn. There are a bunch of display styles, modes, and colour worlds that can be customised by the driver to offer a more 'holistic and aesthetic' experience in both the updated A 200 and A 250.

The new A-Class models are also updated in terms of safety where future customers can benefit from:

LED headlamps

Parking Package with reverse camera

Active Parking Assist

Blind Spot Assist

Exit Warning Assist

Active Brake Assist

Sports Brake System (A 250 only)

If power is a priority for you, the A 200 maintains its 1.3-litre four-cylinder powertrain mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to produce 13hp and 270Nm of torque. Step up to the A 250 and you'll be welcomed with a 1.9-litre mild-hybrid unit which now kicks out 224hp and 350Nm of torque and an additional 10kW and 150Nm from the 48-volt electrical system.

If you're interested to get your very own updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class in 2023, the A 200 Progressive Line is priced at RM238,888 (OTR without insurance) while the A 250 4Matic AMG Line is estimated to be from RM264,000.