Mercedes-Benz and Hap Seng Star opens newest sprawling Autohaus in Bukit Tinggi

The partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Hap Seng Star is an ever-growing entity, and the latest to flourish out of their partnership is the opening of their Autohaus in Bukit Tinggi.

Said to offer an exclusive luxury lifestyle experiences to its customers in the Klang region, the Autohaus serves as a one-stop auto centre spanning 49,543 sq ft of showroom and amenity spaces, built on over 142,000 sq ft of land.

The Hap Seng Star Bukit Tinggi Autohaus has the capacity to showcase up to 45 cars on its showroom floor, and features amenities such the Star Lounge, self-service café, kid’s playroom and a luxurious ladies’ powder room for an exclusive and comfortable experience for customers.

The lifestyle retail experience includes the Mercedes-Benz luxury accessories and collection products, catering to a wide range of customers, especially those who are keen on Mercedes-Benz collectables.

Bukit Tinggi Autohaus can service up to 900 cars a month, and that can be expanded in the future.

The Autohaus is also ready to serve the brand’s electric vehicle customers, as they have 120kW DC Charger and a dedicated EV charging facility of up to four vehicle bays.

Other service offerings include:

Express Service 2.0

Pick-up and delivery

Drop-and-go service booking

Wheel alignment and balancing

Electrical diagnosis and repairs

Paint coating

Glass tinting along with insurance and warranty claims.

Sagree Sardien, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said, “The launch of the Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Bukit Tinggi is a testament of our joint commitment to redefine a luxurious brand experience for our Malaysian customers, at every point of their journey.The new state-of-the-art Autohaus features increased capacity for customer service, with digital transformation and high focus on data protection, and additional amenities for a seamless and sustainable brand experience that Mercedes-Benz can exclusively offer.”

Harald Behrend, Group Chief Operating Officer of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad and Chief Executive of Hap Seng Group Automotive Division said, “Bukit Tinggi is a prominent and established township and we want to be where our customers are, and deliver to them, the best customer services and retail experience."