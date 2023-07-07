Mercedes-Benz CLE gets grand unveil, filling void left by C-Class, E-Class Coupe

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé (and Cabriolet) has been unveiled using 'conceptual and technical innovations' from the C-Class and E-Class to place it nicely in between the two as the perfect replacement.

For those looking for a more expressive-looking CLE paired with enhanced comfort, sporty performance, and maximum individuality, the brand's latest new dream car series might just tick all the right boxes as it was designed to fulfill many of the customers' feedback from the C and E-Class segments.

Maximising the Sensual Purity design philosophy from Mercedes-Benz, the CLE Coupé shines above the rest with its long wheelbase, stronger-looking A-pillar, shorter body overhangs, muscular side profile, and larger wheels. The result is a more powerful and dynamic-looking machine that 'embodies an emotional statement' no matter where you look.

Mercedes-Benz simply loves the forward-leaning 'Shark Nose' and low-slung bonnet combination together with the sleek LED headlights and 3D radiator grille. With dimensions of 4,850mm long, 1,860mm wide, and 1,428mm high, the new CLE is the largest coupé in the mid-size segment.

Compared with the C-Class Coupé, the new CLE has a 25mm longer wheelbase, 10mm more headroom for the rear passengers as well as 19mm extra width, and a whopping 72mm extra knee room. For all you golf fans out there, it can actually fit three golf bags.

Step inside its luxurious cabin and you'll be welcomed with a free-standing 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display, an 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display in portrait format, and like always, a 64-colour ambient lighting feature.

Other highlights include a set of sporty front seats developed exclusively for the new CLE, Napp leather loops to open the doors front the inside, and if you want to burn a bit more cash for the finest of tunes, you probably want to splurge on the optional Burmester® 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

Looking at the powertrains, all CLE variants are actually mild-hybrids with a choice of four-cylinder petrol or diesel that are turbocharged as well as fitted with the second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) for added support on the low-speed range as well as 'excellent power development'. Power output? 204PS and 320Nm for the CLE 200, 258PS and 400Nm for the CLE 300.

Want more power? There's also the CLE 450 4Matic that is powered with a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol unit that is said to produce 381PS and 500Nm of torque. For this beauty, 0-100km/h is only 4.4 seconds, and for top speed, that's set at 250km/h.

Future CLE owners can further enhance their machines with options such as the Dynamic Body Control for added agility, Drive Assistance Package Plus for enhanced safety, and even the Ambient Lighting Plus for a more premium interior touch thanks to the additional light band under the instrument panel's lower edge.