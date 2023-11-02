​​​​​​​Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's Pekan plant hits 100,000th passenger car production milestone

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has reasons to celebrate because recently their passenger car number 100,000th rolled out of their production plant in Pekan, Pahang. This achievement reflects years of contributions from Mercedes-Benz to the Malaysian automotive industry.

Amanda Zhang, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia took the chance to remind everyone that Mercedes-Benz was the pioneer of CKD in Malaysia from a continental luxury automotive manufacturer - highlighting its very own Pekan plant which opened its doors way back in 2004.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia aims to go all-electric by the end of this decade, depending on market conditions through “Ambition 2039”. The company is focused on making their fleet of new vehicles carbon-neutral over their entire life cycle by 2039.

An important step towards this was the successful launch of the locally-assembled EQS 500 4MATIC earlier this year. A stride forward in Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric aim. The move solidifies their commitment to an all-electric future in Malaysia.

As Amanda Zhang fittingly puts it, “This year’s milestone achievement highlights the plant’s remarkable evolvement and journey, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening our foothold in the luxury car segment.”



