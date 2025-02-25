Mercedes launches first EV Maybach model, EQS 680 SUV in Malaysia – price 1.1mill, 658ps 950Nm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched the EV model from Mercedes-Maybach: the EQS 680 SUV with priced at RM1,088,888.

Designed to be both eye-catching and functionally impressive, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV incorporates a commanding presence with an upright Mercedes star emblem on the hood, a sleek black panel front grille with elegant chrome-plated vertical slats, and sophisticated Digital Light headlights, which are not only capable of projecting intricate patterns onto the road for enhanced visibility but also add a layer of exquisite flair to the SUV's aesthetics.

Immerse yourself in the opulent interior of the Maybach EQS 680 SUV, where luxury and technology coalesce in a symphony of delights. At the heart of the cockpit is the MBUX Hyperscreen, spanning across the dashboard with three elegant displays - 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 17.7-inch OLED touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display for driver information, infotainment, and passenger entertainment. In the rear, First-Class and Executive seats with their wealth of comfort features, from ventilation and massage functions to heating and calf support, await to pamper you.

Your aural and visual senses are treated to a world-class experience in the Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The Burmester 4D surround sound system, powered by Dolby Atmos, delivers an immersive audio experience that’s truly unrivalled. Meanwhile, the energizing air control plus with HEPA filtration ensures that the air you breathe is clean.

With a zero-emission drivetrain and cutting-edge engineering, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV embodies the pinnacle of electrified luxury.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV technical specifications

Rated Output 484 kW [658 hp] Rated Torque 950 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.4 sec Top speed 210 km/h HV battery - usable energy content 118 kWh Electr. Range (WLTP) 560 - 608 km Electr. Consumption (WLTP) 23.7 – 21.7 kWh/100km AC charging time 0%-100% SOC (22kW) 6 hrs 15 min DC charging time 10%-80% SOC (200kW) 31 min Kerb weight/payload 3.075 kg/425 kg

Safety-wise, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV is equipped with Active Distance Assist Distronic, which maintains a safe distance between each car, as well as Active Steering Assist and Blind Spot, which is packed with a 360-degree camera. Adaptive cruise control, airbags, and autonomous braking are also available.