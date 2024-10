MG Motor Malaysia finally unveiled the latest MG5 here. As it mentioned before, the price will be below RM100,000

The MG5 has long been one of the more desirable cars offered by the SAIC-owned brand, and now that MG is here, the time has come for Malaysians to enjoy this four-door B-segment sedan for only RM93,900.

The exterior design is sleek, and there are five colour options: Nuclear Yellow, Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl, and Camden Grey.

With its sleek roofline featuring a distinctive fastback silhouette, ducktail spoiler, aggressive 3D front grille, and power sunroof, the MG5 has been one of the pretty cool B-sedan segment cars.

The MG5 is exclusively powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with just 114PS and 150Nm, which is connected to an iCVT 8-speed automatic.

Step inside, the MG5 continues to impress with its spacious and driver-focused interior. A fully digital 7-inch LCD virtual cockpit, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment system and three-spoke leather steering wheel with integrated control to make every drive a connected and comfortable experience.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty covers each car, specifically the engine and transmission gets a seven-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

But good news! Since it is the MG 100th anniversary, the company is offering a RM7000 rebate to those who place the booking starting today. So, the price will only be RM86900.

For more information, customer can log on to MG website.