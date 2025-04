MG Malaysia just teased the release of the MGS5 EV in Malaysia through a social media post yesterday.

Preliminary specs teased by MG Malaysia include:

- 150 kW DC fast charging, 10 - 80% under 30 mins

- Active shutter grille

- Panoramic sunroof

- 18-inch alloy wheels

- 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

- Leather & fabric combination seats

Already available in overseas markets, the MGS5 is a C-Segment SUV EV position to aim against the likes of Proton e.MAS 7 and BYD Atto 3.Unlike its competitors, the MGS5 has its electric motors mounted on the rear axle, making it a RWD SUV.

Design-wise, it has a sleek two-part headlight assembly with the DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) mounted on top and the projector headlights mounted below together with the sidevents – the first MG model to follow this trend. The back features a long straight lightbar that runs across the rear of the car and is flanked with downward pointing fins similar to the MG4.

The interior features a Double Layer Console with a layout similar to the MG4. The screens are larger with 12.8” for the central control screen and 10.25” for the instrument cluster while the center console is joined with the arm rest compartment which leaves space for several conveniences like a wireless charger, cupholders, and a phone storage compartment.

The MGS5 is available in two configurations:

Standard Range

- 50k-Wh Lithium-ion Battery

- 170hp

- 250Nm

- 340 km (WLTP)

- 0 - 100 km/h in 8 seconds

Top spec

- 64-kWh Lithium-ion Battery

- 245hp

- 350Nm

- 480 km (WLTP)

- 0 - 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds

Referring to prices from neighbouring countries, the MGS5 EV is expected to be priced below RM130k thus competing with the likes of the Proton eMAS 7, Cherry Omoda E5 and BYD Atto 3. When that happens, which of these Chinese Electric SUVs will you choose?