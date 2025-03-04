MINI’s New Showstoppers: Countryman S ALL4 & Aceman, monthly below RM3k with irresistible vouchers for limited time

MINI has recently unveiled two new stunning models, the Countryman S ALL4 and the Aceman, that will turn heads.

These latest additions to the MINI family showcase the brand's signature style, innovation, and eco-consciousness. Let's dive into these remarkable vehicles and explore what they offer.



MINI COUNTRYMAN S ALL4



The MINI Countryman S ALL4 offers a blend of style, performance, and modern tech, boasting a distinctive, traditional tripartite design complemented by LED tail lights with three unique light signatures.

Engine wise, it implies the next generation ALL4 All-Wheel-Drive system with 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine. This latest iteration produces 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque, which is a deviation from last year's mild-hybrid Countryman S. Furthermore, the U25-generation model is powered solely by the internal combustion engine, eschewing the electrification present in its predecessor.

The MINI Countryman S ALL4 delivers an adrenaline-fueled ride that seamlessly blends MINI’s iconic go-kart handling with a next-gen ALL4 All-Wheel-Drive system, unleashing the beastly potential of its turbocharged 2.0L engine that roars with 204hp and 300Nm of torque, transforming every drive into a heart-thumping adventure.



Buckle up and dive into a world of smart connectivity with MINI Countryman S ALL4’s state-of-the-art OLED display that serves as your intuitive interface for navigation, media and telephony, cocooning you in a world of digital comfort. Yet, the ride doesn’t compromise on safety with its arsenal of futuristic assistants—Lane Change Warning, Cruise Control, Front Collision and Evasion Assistant—guiding you safely through every adventure.

Now, you too can join the MINI revolution with the head-turning, pulse-pumping Countryman S ALL4, yours for a mere RM259,000. Unlock the world of MINI’s signature style and performance, with convenient Easy Financing options that start from as little as RM2,338 a month, ensuring that your passion for the road isn’t just affordable, but downright irresistible.

MINI ACEMAN





The MINI Aceman ushers in a new era of electric-powered performance that seamlessly fuses the quintessential MINI flair with the latest technology.

MINI Experience Modes take the MINI driving experience to another level, serving as a personal stylist for your drive, transforming the cabin's atmosphere to suit your mood and driving style.

Whether you’re embarking on a daily commute or itching for a thrilling, adrenaline-packed joyride, this feature has you covered. With just a simple toggle, effortlessly switch between Core, Go-Kart, Timeless, and Personal modes, each with its own set of visual and auditory settings.



And obviously, the MINI’s hallmark Go-Kart DNA is deeply ingrained in the MINI Aceman, an electric stunner that harmoniously blends exhilarating performance with a punch of modern practicality.

Behind the wheel, the responsive steering, communicative suspension, and agile front end transport you into a thrilling, go-kart-inspired driving experience, with every turn and curve becoming a memorable adventure.

The MINI Aceman is a testament to the brand's 'Charismatic Simplicity' design ethos, showcasing a bold, expressive aesthetic that seamlessly blends MINI’s distinct charm with the sleek, modern elements of an electric vehicle.

Featuring an aggressive, closed-off octagonal grille, a dynamically sculpted lower intake, and uniquely-shaped headlamps with a signature daytime running light signature, the Aceman exudes a striking front fascia.

Enter the MINI Aceman, where MINI’s go-kart spirit collides with the comfort and practicality of a compact SAV, yielding an urban ride that’s as nimble as it is versatile. From navigating congested city streets to conquering winding country roads on weekend getaways, the Aceman effortlessly adapts to the changing rhythms of modern life, making it the perfect travel companion for thrill-seekers who crave both agility and practicality.

As we know, that electrification is all about making things sustainable. Hence this MINI Aceman promotes an electric driving force with a true eco pioneer - This sustainable fashionista stands out in a sea of green-washed rivals, sporting recycled polyester threads on its dashboard, vegan leather seats, and wheels that are as green as the forest they’re made from. It’s not just a car—it’s a statement for the planet.

Experience the MINI Aceman to feel the true impact of the car by visiting MINI Malaysia website and as well enjoy the easy financing package starting monthly from RM1984 with free Wallbox, 4 years warranty & service package and irresistible vouchers for limited time only