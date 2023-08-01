Mitsubishi ASX's successor looks good in gold, but it's a far cry from the veteran, here's why

Mitsubishi Motors has revealed its latest SUV, positioned as the successor to the ASX, aptly and temporarily named the "New SUV."

The global debut of the vehicle took place recently in Indonesia, but its official name remains a mystery until the highly anticipated launch on August 10, 2023. The vehicle will be the main attraction at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in August 2023.

While specifics remain under wraps until the official launch, the exterior design showcases distinctive Mitsubishi cues. The new SUV underwent extensive testing on Asean roads and environments, ensuring confidence in its performance on various terrains, including rough and waterlogged roads common in the local climate.

Although interior photos were not unveiled during the debut, the new SUV will boast the cutting-edge Yamaha Premium Dynamic Sound, an automotive audio system born from the collaboration between Mitsubishi Motors and Yamaha Corporation.

The front design adopts an evolved Dynamic Shield face, with LED Daytime Running Lights forming an iconic T-shape, immediately recognizable as a Mitsubishi model.

With a generous ground clearance of 222 mm and 18-inch wheels concealed by fender flares, the SUV exudes a commanding presence.

Mitsubishi has officially confirmed that the new SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre engine paired with a CVT, powering the front wheels, which suggests a similarity to the Mitsubishi Xpander's powertrain.

In terms of dimensions, the new SUV is expected to be on par with the new Honda HR-V and its predecessor, the ASX, but expect it sit higher than either SUVs.

Mitsubishi Motors has already commenced pre-orders for the new SUV since May 31, 2023, with delivery expected in November 2023. Customers who place pre-orders will enjoy additional benefits, including an extra 20,000 km or 1-year service and spare parts-free period, beyond the standard package.

With production taking place at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia in Bekasi, West Java, anticipation for the launch of this remarkable new model continues to grow.