2023 Mitsubishi Xforce CBU or CKD - This is MMC's answer

For Malaysians eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newly revealed Mitsubishi Xforce, there's some good news, and there's some uncertain news.

Addressing the media during the car's global unveiling in Indonesia, Takao Kato, the President of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), reassured enthusiasts, stating, "In Malaysia, this car will be available. We have plans to introduce this model to the Malaysian market. While the exact timing is yet to be determined, it is certainly within the realm of possibility."

As the anticipation builds, a pertinent question arises – will the Mitsubishi Xforce make its entrance as a completely built-up (CBU) or a locally assembled (CKD) unit? Kato shared that these crucial decisions are currently under thorough consideration.

"For the moment we have not decided yet. Right now we are studying which way would be better, either export or local production but in any case, we have already decided to sell in Malaysia," Kato elaborated.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia presently offers two distinct models – the locally assembled (CKD) Xpander from Pekan, and the Triton, which is brought in as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Thailand. Opting for local assembly of the Xforce holds the potential to position it advantageously in terms of pricing, further solidifying its position as a formidable contender against the formidable Honda HR-V.

A quick refresher on the Xforce reveals that it has been crafted to cater to the Southeast Asian market, strategically positioned to compete in the subcompact SUV segment.

Beneath its hood resides a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre MIVEC 4-cylinder petrol engine (also shared with the Xpander), capable of churning out 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque. A possible addition on the horizon is a hybrid variant, promising even more innovative powertrain options.