Auto News
Auto News
More Drug Tests Needed For Heavy Vehicle Drivers - Transport Minister

Malaysia's Transport Minister, Dr Wee Ka Siong, is pushing for more periodic and random drug tests for heavy vehicle drivers.

A recent increase in road accidents involving heavy vehicles has been a point of notice for Dr Wee. Besides increasing the number of drug tests, Dr Wee is also pushing for heavier penalties for those who are found guilty of driving under the influence.

heavy vehicle driver accident drug test*Image credit: The Star

JPJ, MIROS & Puspakom to investigate the causes

Relevant agencies have been instructed by Dr Wee to investigate the causes of the road accidents involving heavy vehicles, which includes the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), and even Puspakom.

Dr Wee posted about this on his Facebook page earlier this month, stating that more screening tests will be done with the help of PDRM as well as the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK). These will be conducted at randomised times and locations, including transport and logistics companies.

heavy vehicle driver drug test screening malaysia*Image credit: Bernama

"Effective solutions need to be expedited. We do not want such irresponsible companies to get away with it and continue to be greedy and make a profit to the point of neglecting the safety of employees, who are their drivers, and those of other road users," stated Dr Wee.

