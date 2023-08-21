More photos of the AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire from Thailand to get you excited

The all-new AH40 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have made their way into Thailand, and we have some lovely photos to get you excited about them.

Those who are in the know are already aware of their arrivals here in Malaysia as UMW Toyota Motor dealers have already begun taking bookings for the AH40 'Vellphard' duo.

We recently posted about why you can't find the new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire on Toyota Malaysia's website due to a couple of very important reasons.

Despite the lack of marketing, it has not stopped Malaysians from placing their bookings for the new Alphard and Vellfire to the point where there's now a one-year waiting period.

In other words, all of the units allocated for 2023 are already sold out. Despite that, it's still half of the time you have to wait if you're in Japan. Folks over there have to go through a two-year waiting period.

You might also think that the estimated asking prices of RM438,000 for the Vellfire and RM538,000 for the Alphard might somewhat have an impact, but it just goes to show that there are a lot of Malaysians with a lot of money to spend on some very lovely MPVs.

Going back to our lovely neighbours in Thailand, all units of the new 'Vellphard' comes with the same powertrain option - a 2.5-litre A25-FXS Series Parallel Hybrid System that produces 250PS.

What's also interesting is all of them come with the same e-CVT gearbox paired with the e-Four 4WD system. No 2WD models in Thailand.

As for pricing, there are two variants of the Alphard 2.5 HEV in Thailand - Standard at THB 4,129,000 (around RM540k) and Luxury at THB 4,499,000 (around RM580k). The sole Vellfire 2.5 HEV variant comes in at THB 4,279,000 (around RM560k), WapCar reported.

For an extra THB 149,000 to THB 169,000 (around RM19k-RM22k), the Thais can get the Modellista accessories kit to take the visuals up a few notches.

It's a different case for the Malaysian-bound AH40 Alphard and Vellfire as they are fitted with a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder (278PS/430Nm) for the former and a 2.5-litre NA four-cylinder (182PS/235Nm) for the latter. No HEVs yet for Malaysia.

Other noteworthy features available as standard across the board for the AH40 duo in Thailand are:

Twin moonroofs

Nappa leather seats

12.3-inch driver display with coloured head-up display

14-inch centre infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay)

14-inch rear passenger overheard screen console

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) + more

The new AH40 Vellfire and Alphard should be an interesting sight once they arrive here in Malaysia, and if you see any of them on the roads, you know that the owners 'be ballin'.