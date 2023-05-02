Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. More Toyota GR cars in the works - sporty EV included?

More Toyota GR cars in the works - sporty EV included?

Auto News
 | 

More Toyota GR cars in the works - sporty EV included?

Toyota's newly appointed CEO, Koji Sato, will most likely push for more Toyota GR cars in the future.

This is indeed a good 'hint' considering the fact that the previous CEO, Akio Toyoda, is now the chairman of the company and will have a lot more focus to develop the brand's next-generation high-performance Gazoo Racing models (together with Sato's leadership).

future toyota gr models gazoo racing

Sato even stated that the GR development program might even gain momentum with Akio Toyoda aka "Master Driver" having the extra 'free time' to work on the GR cars. Sato will also play a huge role and with Toyota's dominance at this season's FIA World Endurance Championship, the Gazoo brand is here to stay as well as take over.

For the Malaysian market, the Toyota GR line-up was recently and massively updated with the arrival of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra, GR86, GR Corolla (our personal favourite), and a couple of GR Sport models for the Corolla Cross and Hilux.

toyota gr models gazoo racing

Considering the success of the previous GR Yaris as well as other factors, you can expect more sexy and sport-oriented models to come out from Toyota's production line. Heck, they're already doing wonders with the new Toyota Prius, and we won't be surprised if the GR treatment is spilled over to the brand's EV and PHEV line-up in the future.

A sporty EV from one of the world's most reliable and exciting car manufacturers? A recipe for success, if you ask us.

 

Related Tags
Toyota Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR future Toyota GR models
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party