More Toyota GR cars in the works - sporty EV included?

Toyota's newly appointed CEO, Koji Sato, will most likely push for more Toyota GR cars in the future.

This is indeed a good 'hint' considering the fact that the previous CEO, Akio Toyoda, is now the chairman of the company and will have a lot more focus to develop the brand's next-generation high-performance Gazoo Racing models (together with Sato's leadership).

Sato even stated that the GR development program might even gain momentum with Akio Toyoda aka "Master Driver" having the extra 'free time' to work on the GR cars. Sato will also play a huge role and with Toyota's dominance at this season's FIA World Endurance Championship, the Gazoo brand is here to stay as well as take over.

For the Malaysian market, the Toyota GR line-up was recently and massively updated with the arrival of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra, GR86, GR Corolla (our personal favourite), and a couple of GR Sport models for the Corolla Cross and Hilux.

Considering the success of the previous GR Yaris as well as other factors, you can expect more sexy and sport-oriented models to come out from Toyota's production line. Heck, they're already doing wonders with the new Toyota Prius, and we won't be surprised if the GR treatment is spilled over to the brand's EV and PHEV line-up in the future.

A sporty EV from one of the world's most reliable and exciting car manufacturers? A recipe for success, if you ask us.