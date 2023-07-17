Mr Bean drove a hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris at Goodwood!

Even in 2023, Mr Bean is still a cool dude and he just got cooler with a Goodwood appearance in a hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris.

That's right, folks. Rowan Atkinson was at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed to promote alternative fuels and to do that, he came in a very unique Toyota GR Yaris H2.

According to Motor1, he came packing to Goodwood with a specially prepared Toyota GR Yaris with an enhanced engine management system that allows the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine to run on hydrogen.

The man who's not only famous for his legendary television antics (as well as daily driving a McLaren F1) said that he currently owns a 'normal' GR Yaris and the hydrogen-powered in his own words were "tremendous fun".

And what's not to like? The prospect of running a powerful ICE engine in the future that runs much cleaner will certainly give the EVs a run for their money. Toyota is also currently working hard on a GR H2 Le Mans prototype to race in 2026 as well as Formula 1 which is set to switch to alternative fuels in the future.

Rowan Atkinson is also known to be vocal about companies exploring the world of alternative fuels rather than jumping straight to electric in order to save the internal combustion engine. We will always support you, Mr Bean.