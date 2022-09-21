MV Agusta Returns To Malaysia Under New Distributor

MV Agusta Motor has officially appointed MV Agusta Malaysia Sdn Bhd as the sole distributor of the brand here in Malaysia.

This recently announced subsidiary company under AFY Mobility Sdn Bhd (AMI), MV Agusta Malaysia will be handling the overall operations in terms of motorcycles, merchandise, and even special parts.

CKD plans in Glenmarie, Shah Alam

Another exciting part of the deal is that the bikes that are going to be sold here in Malaysia will be locally assembled at the AFY Mobility plant in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, which will also double up as the brand's training facility here in the country.

AFY Mobility has plans to transform Malaysia into a global motorcycle assembly hub. They recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MARA to produce the next Malaysian motorcycle brand, so expect big plans in the coming years from AMI.

The return of MV Agusta to Malaysia since 2018

MV Agusta was previously represented here in Malaysia by DNC Asiatic, but the deal only lasted less than two years following an abrupt and surprising operation shut down back in the middle of 2018. Since then, the premium Italian bike brand has been in limbo which was made even more troublesome thanks to COVID-19.

According to Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor, "I am particularly thrilled about this new, important partnership marking the consolidation and the expansion of the MV Agusta presence in one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia. The CKD assembly solutions found with our partners will boost our competitiveness in the region, in line with our global expansion strategy. I wish the newly born MV Agusta Malaysia every success."