My ABS Light is ON! What to do? Why is the ABS Light on My Car still ON?

Want to know why you ABS light keeps blinking or on? Click here to know more about why its on and what to check.

What is car ABS? The car ABS meaning is, a short form for Anti-lock Braking System. ABS or ABS brake light is there to keep us safe while driving to prevent wheels from locking up when brake is applied. This is to prevent skidding. What is the ABS light and why is my car’s ABS light on? So, when the light is on, it means that there is a problem with the ABS system. It is an early sign that your brake needs to be checked ASAP! BUT…sometimes it’s not the anti-lock brake system at fault. There are 6 probable causes that this thing happens. You can read more below on why ABS light is on.

Dysfunctional ABS Module The ABS module can be exposed to corrosion. Before checking everything else, please check the ABS module first. If the module is rusty, then it cannot get information from the wheel speed sensor. Low Brake Fluid Why does low brake fluid affect the ABS signal on my car? Brake fluid function is to control brake pressure within the ABS system. So, when there is a leak, the fluid level drops. When this happens, the ABS warning light on the car will turn on. But, sometimes it is also because of the excessive amount of air in the system. Faulty Speed Sensor The latest cars produced are now equipped with a speed sensor to monitor wheel rotation. It sends information to the ABS. If the speed sensor detects one of the tires moving at an abnormal speed, the system will adjust brake pressure of that particular tire and maintain speed of all tires. However, if there is an issue with the speed sensor, it will affect the ability of the ABS and cause the ABS light to ON. Bulb Check Sometimes, it may be because your vehicle is performing a bulb check on the dashboard. This is to help the driver to discover if any warning lights are broken. The lights will turn off by themselves after a while. But sometimes, there might be a glitch which makes the ABS light on your car turned on. Worn Hydraulic Pump or Valve Why would the hydraulic pump affect the ABS light? So when one of the wheels of your car moves at a different speed, the wheel speed sensor detects this and notifies the ABS. If this happens, the system will activate the hydraulic pump in order for the brake fluid pressure to increase. It allows wheels traction to maintain as they touch the ground.So.. if the hydraulic pump worn out, it will not be able to increase brake fluid pressure and in turns causing the ABS warning light to be ON. Blown Fuse Fuses protect electric circuits by breaking them when there’s too much current flowing. Thus, if a fuse is blown, there might be the cause of your ABS light to turn ON.

FAQ

So. Is it Safe to Drive When the ABS Warning Light ON?

First of all, you CAN. But, be careful especially during the rainy season, as your tire is at risk of skidding. Just avoid pressing hard on your brake. Maybe you can try to turn off your engine and restart it to see if it is still on.

Is it normal that my ABS light blinks when I start my engine?

Calm down, it is normal as it performs self-check every time you start your car.

Can I fix the ABS light on issue by myself?

It is possible if the cause of the problem is simple as some of the causes in the article mentioned. But, it is advisable to go to a professional for further diagnosis.

You’re worried about driving your car as it always breaks down? Come find a new car in Carlist.my. With an extensive list of cars from many brands, you’ll be sure to find a car that fits your budget and needs. Discover the range of exceptional car choices of new & used cars for sale at Malaysia's No. 1 car site, Carlist.my. Enjoy our various & exclusive advantages like free warranties up to 5 years* on Carlist Qualified cars, and thorough pre-inspected vehicles by a professional entity with detailed reports. There are also cars that are entitled to an extended warranty to offer you a peace-of-mind purchase.

With the largest car listings, trust in our vetted trusted dealers with a proven track record certified by Carlist.my - (indicated by the "Trusted Dealer" badge).

Experience automotive excellence - buy and sell your second-hand car effortlessly. Plus, amplify your selling potential by advertising with us at https://www.carlist.my/ourservices. Explore now!