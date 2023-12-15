My ABS Light is ON! What to do? Why is the ABS Light on My Car still ON?

Want to know why you ABS light keeps blinking or on? Click here to know more about why its on and what to check.
What is car ABS? The car ABS meaning is, a short form for Anti-lock Braking System. ABS or ABS brake light is there to keep us safe while driving to prevent wheels from locking up when brake is applied. This is to prevent skidding. What is the ABS light and why is my car’s ABS light on? So, when the light is on, it means that there is a problem with the ABS system. It is an early sign that your brake needs to be checked ASAP! BUT…sometimes it’s not the anti-lock brake system at fault. There are 6 probable causes that this thing happens. You can read more below on why ABS light is on.
First of all, you CAN. But, be careful especially during the rainy season, as your tire is at risk of skidding. Just avoid pressing hard on your brake. Maybe you can try to turn off your engine and restart it to see if it is still on.
Calm down, it is normal as it performs self-check every time you start your car.
It is possible if the cause of the problem is simple as some of the causes in the article mentioned. But, it is advisable to go to a professional for further diagnosis.
